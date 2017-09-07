Trending

Luis Suarez gets ridiculously lucky with Paraguay own goal

The Uruguay hitman was fortunate to see his wild shot converted by Los Guaranies' Gustavo Gomez.

Luis Suarez Uruguay

Uruguay were 1-0 up in their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in Asuncion, knowing that a win would put them on the brink of qualification for next summer's tournament in Russia.

So, with crucial points on the line, Uruguay continued to push for a second goal – and got it in unusual circumstances 10 minutes from time. Suarez rounded goalkeeper Antony Silva, but then crashed a shot off the crossbar from a narrow angle.

Luckily for him, though – if not so much for Milan's Gustavo Gomez – the ball bounced back off the defender before going in.

Paraguay pulled a goal back in the 88th minute through Angel Romero, which wasn't enough to get them back into the game.

With two matches remaining they sit three points and a seven-goal swing behind current play-off incumbents Argentina. Uruguay need one point from their final two games to qualify automatically.

