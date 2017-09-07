Luis Suarez gets ridiculously lucky with Paraguay own goal

Uruguay were 1-0 up in their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in Asuncion, knowing that a win would put them on the brink of qualification for next summer's tournament in Russia.

So, with crucial points on the line, Uruguay continued to push for a second goal – and got it in unusual circumstances 10 minutes from time. Suarez rounded goalkeeper Antony Silva, but then crashed a shot off the crossbar from a narrow angle.

Luckily for him, though – if not so much for Milan's Gustavo Gomez – the ball bounced back off the defender before going in.

Paraguay pulled a goal back in the 88th minute through Angel Romero, which wasn't enough to get them back into the game.

With two matches remaining they sit three points and a seven-goal swing behind current play-off incumbents Argentina. Uruguay need one point from their final two games to qualify automatically.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com