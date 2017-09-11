Middlesbrough's Adama Traore managed two quite brilliant assists against Bolton

Traore was on fire as he set up two of Middlesbrough's goals in their comprehensive 3-0 victory over Bolton on Saturday afternoon.

Widely criticised for a lack of end product during his time in England so far, the former Barcelona and Aston Villa winger stole the show with a fine individual performance at the Macron Stadium.

For Boro's opening goal, the 21-year-old showed embarrassed Antonee Robinson and Mark Beevers with a bamboozling combination of power and pace, before delivering a fine cross converted by record signing Britt Assombalonga.

The pair combined again 20 minutes from time as Traore effortlessly skipped around the same two players, then drove beyond David Wheater and squared to Assombalonga for a simple tap-in.

0:20 and 1:13 for Traore's two assists

So that's why Chelsea were seriously linked with him this summer...

