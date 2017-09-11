Sunderland loanee Wahbi Khazri scores special backheel goal on Rennes debut

The 26-year-old, who has previously played in France's top tier for Bastia and Bordeaux, took just two minutes to score for his new club against Marseille on Sunday night.

Khazri met Ismaila Sarr's low, driven cross at the near post – and with one touch, backheeled the ball into the net past defender Adil Rami and former Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

A fine start to life back in France for the former Sunderland man, then, who will be hoping that goal kick-starts a productive season after 18 difficult months with the Black Cats.

