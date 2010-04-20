Mourinho favourite for Old Trafford hot-seat
Jose Mourinho is the 5/4 favourite with Paddy Power to be the long-awaited successor to Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford.
With reports suggesting that next season could be the Scot's last, the Special One is top of our betting. Jose is biding his time at Inter yet is openly unhappy with life at the San Siro.
Everyone knows its Fergie's job he wants next.
The big-wigs at Old Trafford have started the search for Sir Alex's heir. Whether theyÃ¢ÂÂll be able to handle the ego of Mourinho remains to be seen, so they may well opt for another Scot and reunite David Moyes with Wayne Rooney.
Mourinho is followed in the market by Moyes and Martin OÃ¢ÂÂNeill at 6/1 and 11/2 in what the early betting suggests could be a four-horse race.
Pep Guardiola, who may soon go in search of a new challenge after winning everything at Barcelona, makes up Paddy PowerÃ¢ÂÂs leading quartet at 15/2.
However there are plenty of big name managers in the world game that would fancy such a big job including former United defender Laurent Blanc and England manager Fabio Capello at 18/1 and Guus Hiddink at 20/1.
There are also several names from the Red DevilsÃ¢ÂÂ recent past that could put themselves forward, such as Steve Bruce, Steve McClaren, Carlos Queiroz, Mark Hughes, Roy Keane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at various prices starting from 20/1 for Bruce.
It would take a big personality not to be daunted by the challenge of taking over from such a successful manager as Fergie, but thatÃ¢ÂÂs Jose to a tee.
But if the United chiefs believe Mourinho is too short-termist by nature they could look to a Moyes or an OÃ¢ÂÂNeill who have taken a similar path to the top as Fergie himself did all those years ago in Scotland.
Next Manchester United Manager
5/4 Mourinho
11/2 O'Neill
6/1 Moyes
15/2 Guardiola
10/1 Blanc
18/1 Capello
20/1 Bruce
20/1 Hiddink
22/1 McClaren
25/1 Queiroz
25/1 Hughes
33/1 Keane
33/1 Solskjaer
33/1 Coyle
40/1 Redknapp
66/1 D Ferguson
66/1 Wenger
80/1 Strachan
80/1 Giggs
100/1 Keegan
Click here to bet and get a FREE ÃÂ£20 BET
More from FourFourTwo.com:Club news * Features * News * Interviews * Home
Interact: Twitter * Facebook * Forums
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.