Mourinho favourite for Old Trafford hot-seat

Jose Mourinho is the 5/4 favourite with Paddy Power to be the long-awaited successor to Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford.

With reports suggesting that next season could be the Scot's last, the Special One is top of our betting. Jose is biding his time at Inter yet is openly unhappy with life at the San Siro.

Everyone knows its Fergie's job he wants next.

The big-wigs at Old Trafford have started the search for Sir Alex's heir. Whether theyÃ¢ÂÂll be able to handle the ego of Mourinho remains to be seen, so they may well opt for another Scot and reunite David Moyes with Wayne Rooney.

Mourinho is followed in the market by Moyes and Martin OÃ¢ÂÂNeill at 6/1 and 11/2 in what the early betting suggests could be a four-horse race.

Pep Guardiola, who may soon go in search of a new challenge after winning everything at Barcelona, makes up Paddy PowerÃ¢ÂÂs leading quartet at 15/2.

However there are plenty of big name managers in the world game that would fancy such a big job including former United defender Laurent Blanc and England manager Fabio Capello at 18/1 and Guus Hiddink at 20/1.

There are also several names from the Red DevilsÃ¢ÂÂ recent past that could put themselves forward, such as Steve Bruce, Steve McClaren, Carlos Queiroz, Mark Hughes, Roy Keane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at various prices starting from 20/1 for Bruce.

It would take a big personality not to be daunted by the challenge of taking over from such a successful manager as Fergie, but thatÃ¢ÂÂs Jose to a tee.

But if the United chiefs believe Mourinho is too short-termist by nature they could look to a Moyes or an OÃ¢ÂÂNeill who have taken a similar path to the top as Fergie himself did all those years ago in Scotland.

Next Manchester United Manager

5/4 Mourinho

11/2 O'Neill

6/1 Moyes

15/2 Guardiola

10/1 Blanc

18/1 Capello

20/1 Bruce

20/1 Hiddink

22/1 McClaren

25/1 Queiroz

25/1 Hughes

33/1 Keane

33/1 Solskjaer

33/1 Coyle

40/1 Redknapp

66/1 D Ferguson

66/1 Wenger

80/1 Strachan

80/1 Giggs

100/1 Keegan



Click here to bet and get a FREE ÃÂ£20 BET

More from FourFourTwo.com:Club news * Features * News * Interviews * Home

Interact: Twitter * Facebook * Forums