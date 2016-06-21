Muller can't convert as world champions restricted by Northern Ireland: Stats Zone report

Northern Ireland progressed to the knock-out stages after they finished on three points in Group C of Euro 2016. And they did it after they managed to restrict world champions Germany to a single goal victory, and while they were clearly outclassed they can reflect on a job well done as other results have gone their way to enable them to stay in France.

Although the Germans were complacent with their finishing, the Green and White Army can be proud of the defensive resilience they once again showed in doggedly holding their glittering opposition at arm's length.

However, it was a siege at time for Northern Ireland with Germany mounting pressure from the off and creating several good chances in the opposition penalty area.

Germany yet to put away one of their chances.

And then Mario Gomez scored to dispirit Michael O'Neill's charges, but they didn't falter.

The pressure tells as Gomez knocks in.

With Mesut Ozil directing the proceedings and not even misplacing a pass until late in the game, things looked bleak for Gareth McAuley and Co.

Ozil yet to lose the ball by a bad pass.

One major problem for the team from the UK was that when they did finally make it to the opposition end they couldn't retain possession. At one time, fewer than half their passes had made it to their intended target in Germany's final third of the pitch.

Tough times for Northern Ireland. 16 passes final third.

Germany created plenty of chances in the penalty area but through a combination of attentive marking, poor finishing and good goalkeeping by Michael McGovern, the efforts were all repelled apart from one. Thomas Muller was guilty of missing a hatful of chances.

Just the one chance for Northern Ireland so far.

In fact Neuer commanded more of the ball than many of the Green and Whites, as he swept up any balls over the top of the defence…

Neuer with more touches today than some opposition players.

By the end the Germans had amassed a mighty 28 shots on target with McGovern making nine saves.

Germany win and top Group C.

