Netherlands vs Turkey live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

It'll be a see of colour as the Oranje take on the Crescent-Stars

Turkey's Merih Demiral celebrates scoring against Austria at Euro 2024.
Turkey have been one of the surprise packages of Euro 2024. (Image credit: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images))
Looking for a Netherlands vs Turkey live stream? We've got you covered. Netherlands vs Turkey is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Netherlands vs Turkey live stream

Date: Saturday, July 6

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

FREE STREAM: ITVX

You can watch a Netherlands vs Turkey live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV1 at 8pm on Saturday, July 6. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

