Netherlands vs Turkey live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Turkey have been one of the surprise packages of Euro 2024.

What's that you say about teams building into a tournament? After a middling group stage in which they lost to Austria and finished third, the Netherlands flew out of the last-16 traps with a ruthless 3-0 destruction of Romania, who had topped their section. Cody Gakpo bagged his third of the tournament and Donyell Malen a brace off the bench, giving Ronald Koeman & co the chance or reaching a first Euro semi-final in 20 years.

Turkey were superb in both attack and defence in holding on to beat Austria 2-1 in their last-16 tie. Merih Demiral's two goals from corners were enough to take the Crescent-Stars through, and the 2008 semi-finalists are in-form and raring to go for another attempt to make the last four.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

Netherlands vs Turkey kick-off and TV channel

Netherlands vs Turkey kick-off is at 8pm BST on Saturday, July 6 in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

How to watch Netherlands vs Turkey for FREE in the UK

Referee

Clement Turpin of France will be the referee for Netherlands vs Turkey. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Netherlands vs Turkey will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – knockout games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.