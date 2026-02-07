Watch Fulham vs Everton today as 9th place faces 10th at Craven Cottage, with FourFourTwo laying on all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Fulham vs Everton key information • Date: Saturday 07 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Fulham's late comeback wasn't enough at Old Trafford last time out, as Benjamin Sesko struck a dramatic winner to sink them last weekend.

Marco Silva's side had done brilliantly to fight back from two goals down, only for the big Slovenian to hammer a drive into the top corner just three minutes after Kevin had found the top corner.

Everton drew for the second successive gameweek, held this time by Brighton and Hove Albion on the south coast.

It took until the 97th minute for Beto to level, however, with David Moyes darting onto the pitch in celebration at the Amex Stadium.

Is Fulham vs Everton on TV in the UK?

Fulham vs Everton is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is that you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Fulham vs Everton in the US

Fulham vs Everton is one of this weekend's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Fulham vs Everton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Everton through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Fulham vs Everton from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security; it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Can I still get tickets to Fulham vs Everton?

Fulham vs Everton: Premier League preview

Fulham had a point snatched away from them at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, with Michael Carrick's side leaving it late.

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Kevin in the final ten minutes looked to have earned the Cottagers a draw, only for Bruno Fernandes to tee up Sesko, and the former Leipzig man made no mistake, dispatching with aplomb.

Fulham rejected a late approach from Everton for winger Harry Wilson during the January transfer window, and the Welshman has remained in the capital.

Their attempts for PSV winger Pepi also failed to come to fruition, something they say they will revisit in the summer months.

Everton left it late against Brighton, with Beto's leveller sparking utter pandemonium amongst the travelling Toffees fans.

The big news is that Jack Grealish is out until the end of the season with an ankle injury, which ultimately looks to be the end of his loan spell with Moyes.

Vitalii Mykolenko also missed out against the Seagulls, although his injury looks a little less inconspicuous, and he should be pushing for a return in the capital.

Everton could go as high as seventh with victory, but results would have to go their way, proving how tight the race is for European football this season.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 1-1 Everton

Both sides have been up and down of late and we are predicting a draw at Craven Cottage this weekend.