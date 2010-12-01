New issue exclusive: At home with Maradona

The new issue of FourFourTwo is out now Ã¢ÂÂ and packed with enough stuff to get you through any snowmageddon...

At home with MaradonaÃ¢ÂÂ¦

Possibly the best player ever. Almost certainly the most readable. Diego Armando Maradona reveals the truth behind the tales, exclusively for FourFourTwo.



Find out how the little man could well have been playing his football at Bramall Lane, why he loves Jack Bauer, and what exactly is a Ã¢ÂÂThermos HeadÃ¢ÂÂ?

The best interview you will read this year.

Nani

Cristiano who? Portuguese winger Nani reveals the New Year resolution that has made him the daddy at Old Trafford.

Derby delirium

The day Europe went football-crazy with no fewer than seven massive derbies. FFT follows all the highs, lows, passion and bloodshed as seven cities sort out who really rules the roost.

Autobiographies

The football biography has come a long way in recent years. FFT examines the best, the worst, and those who may regret revealing a little too much.

Marines

Prepare for battle! Aerial assault! Midfield general! Meet the team who make WimbledonÃ¢ÂÂs crazy gang look like pussycats: Royal Marines AFC.

Salgado and Ã¢ÂÂThe PlayerÃ¢ÂÂ

New FFT columnist Michel Salgado shares his considerable football expertise Ã¢ÂÂ and our exclusive anonymous column from a secret top player sheds more light on the murky underbelly of the modern game.

Plastic Pitches

From controversial beginnings at Loftus Road to the future of Wembley Stadium? FFT investigates the rise of the artificial pitch, and why grass could be a thing of the past.

This issue of FourFourTwo includes interviews and insight from: Gus Poyet, Jody Craddock, Wes Brown, Josh McQuoid, David Seaman, Carl Robinson, Danny Dichio, Rohan Ricketts, Robert Earnshaw, Michel Salgado, Craig Burley, Nani, Royal Marines AFC, Marcus Bent, Dejan Stankovic, Yuto Nagatomo, Matt Le Tissier, Ben Foster, Glen Johnson, Diego Forlan, Lee Trundle, Yuri Pudishev and Louis van Gaal. OhÃ¢ÂÂ¦ and two blokes called Pele and Diego Maradona.


