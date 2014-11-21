Newcastle 1-0 QPR: Pardew's second-half specialists do it again

Alan Pardew's side won their fifth straight league match to move up into the European places - for 24 hours, at least - and send QPR bottom of the pile.

Stand-in skipper Moussa Sissoko scored the only goal of the game, collecting Sammy Ameobi's pass and blasting home in the 78th minute, just as it looked like Harry Redknapp's hoops would hold on for a point.

The fly in the ointment for Newcastle was an injury to defender Ryan Taylor, who was making his first league start in 32 injury-plagued months.

In-form Rangers striker Charlie Austin had the most chances to snatch a draw, but he only hit the target with 3 of his 6 shots on target. Sissoko was far more ruthless, scoring with his only shot of the match.

Newcastle United have won five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2012.

The Magpies have won their last seven Premier League games in November.

The Magpies have won six and lost none of the last seven Premier League meetings with QPR.

QPR have the worst away record in the Premier League with no points, just two goals scored and 15 conceded in six games.

QPR have picked up just one point from their last 11 PL games on the road (D1 L10).

Moussa Sissoko scored his first Premier League goal in 19 games.

Alan Pardew’s side have scored the highest proportion of second half goals of any team in the Premier League this season (79%).

Newcastle United have scored fewer first half goals than any other PL side this season (3).

Ryan Taylor's last Premier League start came against Sunderland in March 2012 - 993 days ago.

