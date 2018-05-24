Nike receive over three million orders for Nigeria's World Cup kit – which isn't even out yet

Nike's new Nigeria kits were unveiled in February ahead of the 2018 World Cup, and modelled by – among others – Arsenal's Alex Iwobi, plus Leicester pair Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The home shirt's dominant feature is the bright green-and-white zig-zag pattern running throughout, making for one of the liveliest football shirt designs in recent years.

"When I first saw the new kit I was like, 'Wow, this is sick! I need one now',” Iwobi beamed after seeing the new kit.

Iwobi was in agreement with over three million other people who have pre-ordered the kit before it's released internationally next week.

Nike met up with the Nigerian Football Federation earlier this month and were delighted that their designs have captured the hearts and minds of the public.

The NFF's vice-president Shehu Dikko told the federation's official website: "The company’s representatives at the meeting expressed delight with the performances of the various national teams since they came on board, and we both agreed that it was time for a much bigger contract. That will be actualised very soon."

Nigeria will be in Group D at the World Cup alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

