Serie B play-offs in chaos with participants Bari at risk of points deduction

Bari have been accused of financial irregularities and could now face a two-point deduction. The Puglia club, who finished sixth in Serie B this season, have been accused of failing to pay the right contributions and deductions for players' salaries.

So what's that's got to do with the Serie B play-offs? Well, league president Mauro Balata has moved the trial from June 1 to May 25 - just a day before Bari are due to play Cittadella.

Bari have already sold 8,000 tickets for the play-off fixture, but a points deduction would mean they drop down to seventh and become the away side for their quarter-final.

As a result, the play-off would have to be postponed in light of the venue change. That should give the sporting justice system some time to deal with any appeal, which would likely be heard on Wednesday or Thursday next week, according to Football Italia.

The winner of Bari vs Cittadella will face Frosinone in the semi-finals, before a two-legged final set across June 7 and 10.

What a mess.

See also...

Ukrainian football is facing a massive match-fixing scandal

Just 23 people out of 9,000 'confirmed' turn up to Radja Nainggolan protest at Belgian FA offices

In Other News...