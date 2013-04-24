Nobody asks me about Barcelona, says irked Heynckes

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes has admitted that he wasn't asked one single question about his magnificent Champions League triumph over Barcelona after arriving home in the latter stages of a dinner party hosted by wife Iris last night.

Heynckes' side pulled off one of the greatest wins in their history last night, battering the all-conquering Barcelona 4-0 and all but booking their place in the Champions League final.

After the final whistle, Bayern received plaudits from all over the world with many suggesting this is the best team in the club's rich history.

However, on returning home Heynckes was surprised to find the guests at a dinner party hosted by wife Iris less in awe of his achievement.

"I came home full of pride and adrenaline but nobody even asked me how my day was," Heynckes told FourFourTwo.com.

"You know, I was waiting for someone to mention the Barcelona game, maybe ask how we'd gone on, but instead I had to listen to Georg's lengthy anecdote about his son's primary school teacher, some wry comments about the plan to dredge the River Elbe and a detailed analysis of the wine [a Spatlese Riesling from the Mosel]."

Heynckes revealed that he had attempted to draw attention to the match by sighing heavily and saying things like: "Wow, what a day!" and "Someone pinch me!"

However, even these attempts fell on deaf ears and Heynckes' best chance to discuss the win didn't come until the guests were on the doorstep saying their goodbyes.

"Georg's wife Julia leaned over and asked 'Are you still working in football?' but I hadn't even finished describing my formative coaching years at Athletic Bilbao before she yawned and said they had to be up early the next day," Heynckes explained.

"The oddest thing is that Georg even calls himself a football fan. He supports Freiburg. So, what, did he forget the game was on? Or did he know but was hoping we'd lose? That wouldn't really make sense as we don't have any meaningful rivalry with them. I don't know, but the whole thing ruined my evening completely."

When asked this morning whether anything interesting had happened at work yesterday, a grumpy Heynckes is said to have responded: "Oh, nothing much," before taking a slurp of coffee and bringing his cup down with a slight thud.