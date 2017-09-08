Non-league side Chester advertise for new manager on their website
Football Manager experts, get your CVs at the ready.
After sacking manager Jon McCarthy following a 2-0 loss to Solihull Moors on Tuesday night, Chester are on the hunt for a new gaffer. They're spreading their net far and wide as the National League outfit are advertising the job on their official website.
IN OTHER NEWS...
Chester request that "suitably qualified professionals" only apply, so Football Manager or FIFA career mode track history may not count for much. But you could still give it a go.
Chester, who currently sit 21st in England's fifth tier, have listed the following criteria for those who are considering putting in an application.
- A working knowledge of National League Football or its equivalent
- Success in ability to manage a playing budget
- Excellent contacts within the football community
- A commitment to the local community
- A proven leader with a suitable track record
- Demonstrable ability to inspire and work within teams and organisations
Does that sound like you? Well, you can apply by clicking HERE.
You could be up against some tough competition though. Former Tranmere boss Gary Brabin is the bookies' favourite while Ronnie Moore, Justin Edinburgh and Richard Money have also been linked.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.