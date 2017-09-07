Trending

Watford's Andre Gray reveals incredible back tattoo celebrating black history

By

The Hornets hitman has unveiled his mammoth new body artwork.

Some serious craftsmanship has gone into Gray's new back tattoo, a complex (and ruddy huge) piece which features various prominent figures from the civil rights movement and beyond. 

Muhammad Ali, Bob Marley and Martin Luther King are just a few of the icons from black history who now feature on Gray's body.

Gray declared his new tattoo a "Master Piece!!" [sic] on Twitter – but unfortunately for Watford fans who were hoping for some football-themed inclusions, there's no room for Elton John or Troy Deeney.

The 26-year-old joined Watford from Burnley in a club record £18.5m move in August. 

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com