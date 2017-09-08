American college soccer has produced one of the greatest own goals you'll ever see

(Full disclosure: We're slightly late with this one, which happened on August 28. But it's so good you won't mind.)

Hofstra went down 2-0 at Maryland in the second game of their college season – and got off to a comically bad start.

In just the fourth minute, defender Sean Nealis was so keen to hoof the ball away from danger that he ended up putting a dangerously Roberto Carlos-level of curl on his clearance.

Unfortunately for Nealis there was also some big air time and disastrous misdirection which led to the ball looping over goalkeeper Alex Ashton for a genius own goal.

The Hofstra Own Goal Against Last Night... August 29, 2017

Hofstra reportedly average crowds of 425 at their matches, but 3,609 home supporters got to witness the hilarity at Ludwig Field. Perhaps the nerves got to poor Nealis.

