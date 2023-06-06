Norway Women’s World Cup 2023 squad: most recent call-ups

The Norway Women’s World Cup 2023 squad is becoming clearer as Hege Riise selected 23 players for games against Spain and Sweden.

Norway struggled to gain control of either game, losing 4-2 to Spain and then drawing 3-3 with Sweden.

Goals from Ada Hegerberg and Cesilie Andreassen were not enough to stop Spain getting the better of Norway, whilst a 96th minute from Frida Maanum was required to gain a draw against Sweden. Two goals in ten second half minutes from Maanum and Karina Sævik had put Norway 2-1 up but they found themselves 3-2 down during injury time. Fortunately Maanum bailed them out late on.

After a disappointing 2022 Euros, Norway have been trying to build themselves back up. They exited at the group stage, having suffered an embarrassing 8-0 loss to England, with many shocked at how bad their performances were.

Since Hege Riise took charge - a former World Cup winner herself - results have been mixed, with wins over the Netherlands and Uruguay, but losses to Denmark and France.

The big boost for Norway is that it looks like former Ballon D’Or winner Ada Hegerberg will be available for the World Cup. Hegerberg missed the 2019 World Cup in protest at the treatment of the Norwegian national team by the federation. She did play at Euro 2022 but has since been injured for most of this season. However, she was able to return for the UWCL quarter-final stage and has featured for Lyon a number of times since then.

Caroline Graham Hansen also should be available. Graham Hansen stepped away from the national team during the season in order to not overexert herself, having struggled with injuries on and off. But she seems to be ready to participate in the World Cup. Graham Hansen is arguably the best right winger in the world and in tandem with Hegerberg, they will hope to be more deadly than they managed to be at Euro 2022.

Two of the Women’s Super League’s biggest stars this season will also be playing for Norway. Chelsea’s Guro Reiten and Arsenal’s Frida Maanum were both nominated for the Player of the Season award. Reiten has at points dragged Chelsea through the season with her goals and assists whilst Maanum has stepped into an unfamiliar role at Arsenal in the wake of an injury crisis at the club. Both players will be hoping to turn their club form into a starring turn at the World Cup.

Norway are in World Cup Group A with New Zealand, the Philippines and Switzerland their first World Cup fixture is against New Zealand on July 20 and below is their most recent team, ahead of announcing their final World Cup squad by July 9.

Norway Women’s World Cup 2023 Squad: most recent call ups

GK: Guro Pettersen (Vålerenga)

GK: Sunniva Skoglund (Stabæk)

GK: Aurora Mikalsen (Brann)

DF: Anja Sønstevold (Inter Milan)

DF: Mathilde Harviken (Rosenborg)

DF: Tuva Hansen (Bayern Munich)

DF: Maren Mjelde (Chelsea)

DF: Marit Bratberg Lund (Brann)

DF: Malinn Brenn (Como)

MF: Ingrid Syrstad Engen (Barcelona)

MF: Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United)

MF: Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

MF: Thea Bjelde (Vålerenga)

MF: Amalie Eikeland (Reading)

MF: Julie Blakstad (Manchester City)

MF: Frida Maanum (Arsenal)

MF: Elisabeth Terland (Brighton)

MF: Cesilie Andreassen (Rosenborg)

FW: Karina Sævik (Avaldsnes)

FW: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

FW: Emilie Haavi (Roma)

FW: Anna Jøsendal (Rosenborg)

Who is Norway’s manager for Women’s World Cup 2023?

Former England interim and Team GB manager Hege Riise will be coaching Norway at the World Cup. Riise is a Norwegian women’s football legend having won the World Cup, European Championships and Olympic Gold for Norway in her time as a player. She also won the Golden Ball at the 1995 World Cup.

Her time managing England and Great Britain was seen by many as disappointing, with Riise having been appointed after Phil Neville announced his intention to depart and before Sarina Wiegman was prepared to take over the job. However, she has previously won the Norwegian league four times with LSV Kvinner and coached the Norwegian Under-19 team to the UEFA Championship final.

When will Norway’s Women’s World Cup 2023 squad be announced?

Countries have begun announcing dates for when their squads will be unveiled with most countries looking at the end of May or start of June. Whilst Norway have not officially said when Hege Riise will reveal her squad, it is likely to be around that time in order to allow the players to prepare for the World Cup.

How many players are Norway allowed to take to the Women's World Cup 2023?

Hege Riise will be able to select 23 players for the World Cup. Riise had recently selected quite small squads suggesting she is relatively prepared to keep her list down. It will be interesting to see whether younger players like Tottenham's Celin Bizet manage to get the nod.