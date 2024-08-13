Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25: Nuno Espirito Santo's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup
The Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25 is gearing up for a another season in the Premier League
The Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25 will want things to be less controversial in the new season.
After a second year of battling against relegation, a little more stability and even upward mobility would be excellent. If you peer through the clutter, there is the basis of a pretty good team at Nottingham Forest: a solid and dependable goalkeeper in Matz Sels, a reasonable blend of youth and experience at the back, a potentially excellent midfield, two terrific wingers in Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga, with Morgan Gibbs-White knitting it all together.
That should really be at the very least a strong core to build around, but with Forest you know the next bout of chaos is just around the corner. Failing stability, not bursting into tears every time we see Steve Cooper in the Leicester dugout would be an achievement.
The issue is, Forest tend not to learn lessons. They are the kings of hopping from one strange situation to another, ultimately managing to come out the other end broadly unscathed. But if they are to take one thing on board and change for the future, it must be to live within the financial rules.
Forest were docked four points last season for breaching profit and sustainability regulations, and in truth they were lucky that the three promoted clubs were so weak that they eventually avoided relegation by a comfortable-looking six points.
But this can’t happen again: Forest may argue that the rules are unfair, but they won’t be able to absorb a deduction every year. A little more prudence is required.
Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25
Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25: Nuno Espirito Santo's full team
- GK: Matt Turner
- GK: Carlos Miguel
- GK: Matz Sels
- DF: Joe Worrall
- DF: Murillo
- DF: Neco Williams
- DF: Andrew Omobamidele
- DF: Harry Toffolo
- DF: Omar Richards
- DF: Willy Boly
- DF: Nikola Milenkovic
- DF: Ola Aina
- DF: Zach Abbott
- MF: Ibrahim Sangare
- MF: Elliot Anderson
- MF: Morgan Gibbs-White
- MF: Nicolas Dominguez
- MF: Ryan Yates
- MF: Danilo
- FW: Anthony Elanga
- FW: Taiwo Awoniyi
- FW: Chris Wood
- FW: Callum Hudson-Odoi
- FW: Eric da Silva Moreira
- FW: Jota Silva
- FW: Emmanuel Dennis
- FW: Hwang Ui-jo
- FW: Josh Bowler
Nottingham Forest squad numbers for 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Position
|1
|Matt Turner
|GK
|4
|Joe Worrall
|DF
|5
|Murillo
|DF
|6
|Ibrahim Sangare
|MF
|7
|Neco Williams
|DF
|8
|Elliot Anderson
|MF
|9
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|FW
|10
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|MF
|11
|Chris Wood
|FW
|12
|Andrew Omobamidele
|DF
|14
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|FW
|15
|Harry Toffolo
|DF
|16
|Nicolas Dominguez
|MF
|17
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|FW
|20
|Jota Silva
|FW
|21
|Anthony Elanga
|FW
|22
|Ryan Yates
|MF
|25
|Emmanuel Dennis
|FW
|26
|Matz Sels
|GK
|27
|Omar Richards
|DF
|28
|Danilo
|MF
|30
|Willy Boly
|DF
|31
|Nikola Milenkovic
|DF
|33
|Carlos Miguel
|GK
|34
|Ola Aina
|DF
|35
|Hwang Ui-jo
|FW
|38
|Josh Bowler
|FW
|44
|Zach Abbott
|DF
Nottingham Forest manager
Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo wasn’t everyone’s first choice to replace the beloved Steve Cooper, but he did enough by the end of the season to, at the very least, earn some patience for the coming campaign. However, if Forest start badly, that could change quite quickly.
Nottingham Forest's key player
Morgan Gibbs-White
Morgan Gibbs-White is the most talented player Forest have had in years, decades even, and is the man who makes sense of their team. He can be frustrating on occasion, but for every slightly eccentric flick that fails he’ll then play a pass that makes fans rise from their seats.
One to watch
Ibrahim Sangare
Last summer’s big arrival was Ibrahim Sangare, the midfielder signed on deadline day with great fanfare and at significant expense from PSV Eindhoven. The idea was that he would move the ball from defence to attack rapidly and make Forest a much more direct – in a good way – team.
But he struggled desperately, not helped by injuries and being away at AFCON. It’s highly unlikely that anyone will offer enough money to make selling him worthwhile, so Forest will instead have to make sense of their £30 million midfielder.
The mood
Cautiously upbeat. Being in the Premier League is still a bit of a novelty to Forest fans, after 23 years away before promotion in 2022. However, expect that mood to turn if owner Evangelos Marinakis presses on with his plans to move away from the City Ground: the fans have a strong sentimental attachment to their home on the banks of the Trent, and moving to the proposed site in Toton, a suburb halfway to Derby, will not be popular.
Most likely to...
Somehow end up having signed 17 players by the time deadline day ticks over, many of whom may even actually play for Forest.
Least likely to...
Say, ‘You’re correct referee – while that decision did go against us, we nevertheless respect your judgement and recognise you have a difficult job’.
View from the stands
Max Hayes (@maxdhayes)
Last season was crazy when you think about it. I expected a quiet campaign with a nice comfortable finish, but instead we had a managerial change, a points deduction and VAR controversy. That’s just scratching the surface.
The big talking point is whether Forest will continue striving to be an established Premier League club and well run on and off the pitch.
This season will be different because we won’t sign 30 players, and we won’t sign Mark Clattenburg as a referee analyst. Hopefully Nuno will work his magic and get the best out of the squad after a successful pre-season.
I won’t be happy unless Forest stay out of the limelight. Let’s just focus on football and not get carried away with off-pitch shenanigans – the owners must trust Nuno and let him coach.
Our key player will be Morgan Gibbs-White, who bleeds Nottingham Forest. It’s not just his technical ability but also composure and leadership that helps the side.
Our most underrated player is Harry Toffolo. He’s been a great servant and always does a job for us, no matter what. He loves the club and the fans love him, too.
Look out for Joe Gardner, who’s a bright young striker. He’s featured on the bench and in cup competitions previously, and I’d expect him to be part of Forest’s plans moving forward.
Fans think our owner is questionable. The fanbase will be forever grateful to Mr Marinakas for his continued investment into the side and ambitious plans. However, he’s made plenty of mistakes. Some love him, some really don’t.
The opposition player I’d love here is Declan Rice. Leader mentality, which Forest need more of.
The opposition player who grinds my ears is Bruno Fernandes. If only he spent less time rolling around on the floor and more time fighting for his team.
The active player I'd love to have back is Matty Cash. Ah, the memories. His enthusiasm and athleticism is something Forest need again.
The pantomime villain will be Neal Maupay.
The thing my club really gets right is the community spirit around the city.
Our season ticket prices are a joke! Mine has risen from £100 to £750 in the space of a year. Just incredible.
I’m least looking forward to playing Bournemouth, and they are our opening fixture! They always beat us and seem to be a bogey team.
The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is mixed. Nuno kept us up, and while it wasn’t pretty at times he got the job done. Let’s see what he can do with a full season in charge.
If he left, he should be replaced by Graham Potter. It would be a good fit.
We’ll finish 12th – most Forest fans would be over the moon with that.
