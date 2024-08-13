Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25: Nuno Espirito Santo's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25 will want things to be less controversial in the new season.

After a second year of battling against relegation, a little more stability and even upward mobility would be excellent. If you peer through the clutter, there is the basis of a pretty good team at Nottingham Forest: a solid and dependable goalkeeper in Matz Sels, a reasonable blend of youth and experience at the back, a potentially excellent midfield, two terrific wingers in Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga, with Morgan Gibbs-White knitting it all together.

That should really be at the very least a strong core to build around, but with Forest you know the next bout of chaos is just around the corner. Failing stability, not bursting into tears every time we see Steve Cooper in the Leicester dugout would be an achievement.

The issue is, Forest tend not to learn lessons. They are the kings of hopping from one strange situation to another, ultimately managing to come out the other end broadly unscathed. But if they are to take one thing on board and change for the future, it must be to live within the financial rules.

Forest were docked four points last season for breaching profit and sustainability regulations, and in truth they were lucky that the three promoted clubs were so weak that they eventually avoided relegation by a comfortable-looking six points.

But this can’t happen again: Forest may argue that the rules are unfair, but they won’t be able to absorb a deduction every year. A little more prudence is required.

Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25

Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25: Nuno Espirito Santo's full team

GK: Matt Turner

GK: Carlos Miguel

GK: Matz Sels

DF: Joe Worrall

DF: Murillo

DF: Neco Williams

DF: Andrew Omobamidele

DF: Harry Toffolo

DF: Omar Richards

DF: Willy Boly

DF: Nikola Milenkovic

DF: Ola Aina

DF: Zach Abbott

MF: Ibrahim Sangare

MF: Elliot Anderson

MF: Morgan Gibbs-White

MF: Nicolas Dominguez

MF: Ryan Yates

MF: Danilo

FW: Anthony Elanga

FW: Taiwo Awoniyi

FW: Chris Wood

FW: Callum Hudson-Odoi

FW: Eric da Silva Moreira

FW: Jota Silva

FW: Emmanuel Dennis

FW: Hwang Ui-jo

FW: Josh Bowler

Nottingham Forest squad numbers for 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Matt Turner GK 4 Joe Worrall DF 5 Murillo DF 6 Ibrahim Sangare MF 7 Neco Williams DF 8 Elliot Anderson MF 9 Taiwo Awoniyi FW 10 Morgan Gibbs-White MF 11 Chris Wood FW 12 Andrew Omobamidele DF 14 Callum Hudson-Odoi FW 15 Harry Toffolo DF 16 Nicolas Dominguez MF 17 Eric da Silva Moreira FW 20 Jota Silva FW 21 Anthony Elanga FW 22 Ryan Yates MF 25 Emmanuel Dennis FW 26 Matz Sels GK 27 Omar Richards DF 28 Danilo MF 30 Willy Boly DF 31 Nikola Milenkovic DF 33 Carlos Miguel GK 34 Ola Aina DF 35 Hwang Ui-jo FW 38 Josh Bowler FW 44 Zach Abbott DF

Nottingham Forest manager

Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nuno Espirito Santo wasn’t everyone’s first choice to replace the beloved Steve Cooper, but he did enough by the end of the season to, at the very least, earn some patience for the coming campaign. However, if Forest start badly, that could change quite quickly.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nottingham Forest's key player

Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morgan Gibbs-White is the most talented player Forest have had in years, decades even, and is the man who makes sense of their team. He can be frustrating on occasion, but for every slightly eccentric flick that fails he’ll then play a pass that makes fans rise from their seats.

One to watch

Ibrahim Sangare

Ibrahim Sangare (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last summer’s big arrival was Ibrahim Sangare, the midfielder signed on deadline day with great fanfare and at significant expense from PSV Eindhoven. The idea was that he would move the ball from defence to attack rapidly and make Forest a much more direct – in a good way – team.

But he struggled desperately, not helped by injuries and being away at AFCON. It’s highly unlikely that anyone will offer enough money to make selling him worthwhile, so Forest will instead have to make sense of their £30 million midfielder.

The mood

Cautiously upbeat. Being in the Premier League is still a bit of a novelty to Forest fans, after 23 years away before promotion in 2022. However, expect that mood to turn if owner Evangelos Marinakis presses on with his plans to move away from the City Ground: the fans have a strong sentimental attachment to their home on the banks of the Trent, and moving to the proposed site in Toton, a suburb halfway to Derby, will not be popular.

Most likely to...

Somehow end up having signed 17 players by the time deadline day ticks over, many of whom may even actually play for Forest.

Least likely to...

Say, ‘You’re correct referee – while that decision did go against us, we nevertheless respect your judgement and recognise you have a difficult job’.

View from the stands

Max Hayes (@maxdhayes)

Last season was crazy when you think about it. I expected a quiet campaign with a nice comfortable finish, but instead we had a managerial change, a points deduction and VAR controversy. That’s just scratching the surface.

The big talking point is whether Forest will continue striving to be an established Premier League club and well run on and off the pitch.

This season will be different because we won’t sign 30 players, and we won’t sign Mark Clattenburg as a referee analyst. Hopefully Nuno will work his magic and get the best out of the squad after a successful pre-season.

I won’t be happy unless Forest stay out of the limelight. Let’s just focus on football and not get carried away with off-pitch shenanigans – the owners must trust Nuno and let him coach.

Our key player will be Morgan Gibbs-White, who bleeds Nottingham Forest. It’s not just his technical ability but also composure and leadership that helps the side.

Our most underrated player is Harry Toffolo. He’s been a great servant and always does a job for us, no matter what. He loves the club and the fans love him, too.

Look out for Joe Gardner, who’s a bright young striker. He’s featured on the bench and in cup competitions previously, and I’d expect him to be part of Forest’s plans moving forward.

Fans think our owner is questionable. The fanbase will be forever grateful to Mr Marinakas for his continued investment into the side and ambitious plans. However, he’s made plenty of mistakes. Some love him, some really don’t.

The opposition player I’d love here is Declan Rice. Leader mentality, which Forest need more of.

The opposition player who grinds my ears is Bruno Fernandes. If only he spent less time rolling around on the floor and more time fighting for his team.

The active player I'd love to have back is Matty Cash. Ah, the memories. His enthusiasm and athleticism is something Forest need again.

The pantomime villain will be Neal Maupay.

The thing my club really gets right is the community spirit around the city.

Our season ticket prices are a joke! Mine has risen from £100 to £750 in the space of a year. Just incredible.

I’m least looking forward to playing Bournemouth, and they are our opening fixture! They always beat us and seem to be a bogey team.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is mixed. Nuno kept us up, and while it wasn’t pretty at times he got the job done. Let’s see what he can do with a full season in charge.

If he left, he should be replaced by Graham Potter. It would be a good fit.

We’ll finish 12th – most Forest fans would be over the moon with that.