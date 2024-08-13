Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25: Nuno Espirito Santo's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25 is gearing up for a another season in the Premier League

Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25 MURCIA, SPAIN - JULY 26: The Nottingham Forest team line up for a photo prior to kick off the pre-season friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Elche CF at Pinatar Arena Stadium on July 26, 2024 in Murcia, Spain. (Photo by Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
The Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25 will want things to be less controversial in the new season. 

After a second year of battling against relegation, a little more stability and even upward mobility would be excellent. If you peer through the clutter, there is the basis of a pretty good team at Nottingham Forest: a solid and dependable goalkeeper in Matz Sels, a reasonable blend of youth and experience at the back, a potentially excellent midfield, two terrific wingers in Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga, with Morgan Gibbs-White knitting it all together. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Matt TurnerGK
4Joe WorrallDF
5MurilloDF
6Ibrahim SangareMF
7Neco WilliamsDF
8Elliot AndersonMF
9Taiwo AwoniyiFW
10Morgan Gibbs-WhiteMF
11Chris WoodFW
12Andrew OmobamideleDF
14Callum Hudson-OdoiFW
15Harry ToffoloDF
16Nicolas DominguezMF
17Eric da Silva MoreiraFW
20Jota SilvaFW
21Anthony ElangaFW
22Ryan YatesMF
25Emmanuel DennisFW
26Matz SelsGK
27Omar RichardsDF
28DaniloMF
30Willy BolyDF
31Nikola MilenkovicDF
33Carlos MiguelGK
34Ola AinaDF
35Hwang Ui-joFW
38Josh BowlerFW
44Zach AbbottDF

