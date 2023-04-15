Nottingham Forest v Manchester United live stream, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United live stream and match preview, Sunday April 16, 4.30pm BST

Nottingham Forest are in desperate need of points in their bid to stay in the Premier League, but face a big task against a Manchester United side looking to seal a top-four finish.

Nottingham Forest are in desperate need of points in their bid to stay in the Premier League, but face a big task against a Manchester United side looking to seal a top-four finish.

Forest are on a nine-match winless run and head into the weekend following back-to-back defeats to Leeds and Aston Villa, which left them in 18th place, behind Everton on goal difference.

United consolidated fourth place with back-to-back wins over Brentford and Everton, but Tottenham are lurking just three points behind.

This will be the fourth meeting of the season between the clubs; United won 3-0 in the league in December, before winning both legs of their League Cup semi-final earlier this year.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST.

Team news

Cheikhou Kouyate, Chris Wood, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone and Willy Boly are injured, while there are doubts over Serge Aurier, Ryan Yates, Renan Lodi, Omar Richards, Moussa Niakhate and Gustavo Scarpa.

Marcus Rashford is expected to miss a few weeks for United, while Luke Shaw, Tom Heaton, Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho are also injured.

Form

Nottingham Forest: LLDLL

Manchester United: WWLWW

Referee

Simon Hooper is the referee for Nottingham Forest v Manchester United.

Stadium

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United will be played at The City Ground in Nottingham.

Kick-off and channel

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the UK. It kicks off at 4.30pm BST.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.