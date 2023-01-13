Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City live stream and match preview, Tuesday 3 January, 7.45pm GMT

Looking for a Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City live stream? We've got you covered. Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Forest (opens in new tab) booked their place in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, and they have also boosted their Premier League survival chances in recent weeks.

Steve Cooper's side head into this East Midlands derby two points above the bottom three.

Leicester (opens in new tab) are above Forest in the table but the rivals are level on points, with the Foxes not out of relegation trouble yet.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Forest will have to make do with Willy Boly, Jesse Lingard, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone and Cheikhou Kouyate. Neco Williams and Taiwo Awoniyi will need to be assessed.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Boubakary Soumare, Jonny Evans, James Maddison, Ryan Bertrand and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Ayoze Perez and Dennis Praet could undergo late fitness tests.

Form

Forest have lost just one of their last five games in the Premier League, climbing outside the bottom three in the process.

Leicester have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions - the exception was a slender and unconvincing 1-0 victory over Gillingham in the FA Cup.

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City.

Stadium

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City will be played at the 30,445-capacity City Ground in Nottingham.

Kick-off and channel

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 14 January in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.