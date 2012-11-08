Trending

Our Best Goal part 4: Northampton to Southampton

In the new issue of FourFourTwo, we asked the fans for their club's finest ever effort. So we put together some video playlists, and called it work.

NORTHAMPTON TOWN
Sean Parrish vs Cardiff City: Ninian Park, May 11, 1997

NORWICH CITY
Justin Fashanu vs Liverpool: Carrow Road, February 9, 1980

NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Archie Gemill vs Arsenal: City Ground, January 21, 1978

NOTTS COUNTY
Gordon Mair vs Ipswich: Portman Road, January 30, 1982

OLDHAM ATHLETIC
Dean Furman v Notts County: Boundary Park, August 14, 2010
OXFORD UNITED
Joey Beauchamp vs Blackpool: Manor Ground, April 6, 1996

PETERBOROUGH UNITED
David Farrell vs Barnet: London Road, May 17, 2000

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
Scott Sinclair vs Barnet: Underhill, January 27, 2007

PORT VALE
Ray Walker vs Tottenham Hotspur: Vale Park, January 30, 1988

PORTSMOUTH
Matt Taylor vs Everton: Fratton Park, December 9, 2006

PRESTON NORTH END
Ricardo Fuller vs Leicester City: Deepdale, November 26, 2002

QUEENS PARK RANGERS
Trevor Sinclair vs Barnsley: Loftus Road, January 25, 1997

READING
 Robin Friday vs Tranmere: Elm Park, March 31, 1976
ROCHDALE
Grant Holt vs Macclesfield: Spotland, August 27, 2005
ROSS COUNTY
Steven Craig vs Celtic: Hampden Park, April 10, 2010

ROTHERHAM UNITED
Rodney Fern vs Plymouth Argyle: Millmoor, May 2, 1981
SCUNTHORPE UNITED
Jermaine Beckford vs Carlisle: Glanford Park, May 5, 2007

SHEFFIELD UNITED
Tony Currie vs West Ham: Bramall Lane, March 22, 1975

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
Ian Mellor vs Sheffield United: Hillsborough, December 26, 1979

SHREWSBURY TOWN
Leo Fortune-West vs Rochdale: Gay Meadow, March 27, 2007
SOUTHAMPTON
Mick Channon vs Liverpool: The Dell, April 24, 1982

