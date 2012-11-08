Our Best Goal part 4: Northampton to Southampton
In the new issue of FourFourTwo, we asked the fans for their club's finest ever effort. So we put together some video playlists, and called it work.
NORTHAMPTON TOWN
Sean Parrish vs Cardiff City: Ninian Park, May 11, 1997
NORWICH CITY
Justin Fashanu vs Liverpool: Carrow Road, February 9, 1980
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Archie Gemill vs Arsenal: City Ground, January 21, 1978
NOTTS COUNTY
Gordon Mair vs Ipswich: Portman Road, January 30, 1982
OLDHAM ATHLETIC
Dean Furman v Notts County: Boundary Park, August 14, 2010
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com
OXFORD UNITED
Joey Beauchamp vs Blackpool: Manor Ground, April 6, 1996
PETERBOROUGH UNITED
David Farrell vs Barnet: London Road, May 17, 2000
PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
Scott Sinclair vs Barnet: Underhill, January 27, 2007
PORT VALE
Ray Walker vs Tottenham Hotspur: Vale Park, January 30, 1988
PORTSMOUTH
Matt Taylor vs Everton: Fratton Park, December 9, 2006
PRESTON NORTH END
Ricardo Fuller vs Leicester City: Deepdale, November 26, 2002
QUEENS PARK RANGERS
Trevor Sinclair vs Barnsley: Loftus Road, January 25, 1997
READING
Robin Friday vs Tranmere: Elm Park, March 31, 1976
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com
ROCHDALE
Grant Holt vs Macclesfield: Spotland, August 27, 2005
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com
ROSS COUNTY
Steven Craig vs Celtic: Hampden Park, April 10, 2010
ROTHERHAM UNITED
Rodney Fern vs Plymouth Argyle: Millmoor, May 2, 1981
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com
SCUNTHORPE UNITED
Jermaine Beckford vs Carlisle: Glanford Park, May 5, 2007
SHEFFIELD UNITED
Tony Currie vs West Ham: Bramall Lane, March 22, 1975
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
Ian Mellor vs Sheffield United: Hillsborough, December 26, 1979
SHREWSBURY TOWN
Leo Fortune-West vs Rochdale: Gay Meadow, March 27, 2007
No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com
SOUTHAMPTON
Mick Channon vs Liverpool: The Dell, April 24, 1982
