Our Best Goal part 4: Northampton to Southampton

In the new issue of FourFourTwo, we asked the fans for their club's finest ever effort. So we put together some video playlists, and called it work.

NORTHAMPTON TOWN

Sean Parrish vs Cardiff City: Ninian Park, May 11, 1997



NORWICH CITY

Justin Fashanu vs Liverpool: Carrow Road, February 9, 1980



NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Archie Gemill vs Arsenal: City Ground, January 21, 1978



NOTTS COUNTY

Gordon Mair vs Ipswich: Portman Road, January 30, 1982



OLDHAM ATHLETIC

Dean Furman v Notts County: Boundary Park, August 14, 2010

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

OXFORD UNITED

Joey Beauchamp vs Blackpool: Manor Ground, April 6, 1996



PETERBOROUGH UNITED

David Farrell vs Barnet: London Road, May 17, 2000



PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Scott Sinclair vs Barnet: Underhill, January 27, 2007



PORT VALE

Ray Walker vs Tottenham Hotspur: Vale Park, January 30, 1988



PORTSMOUTH

Matt Taylor vs Everton: Fratton Park, December 9, 2006



PRESTON NORTH END

Ricardo Fuller vs Leicester City: Deepdale, November 26, 2002



QUEENS PARK RANGERS

Trevor Sinclair vs Barnsley: Loftus Road, January 25, 1997



READING

Robin Friday vs Tranmere: Elm Park, March 31, 1976

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

ROCHDALE

Grant Holt vs Macclesfield: Spotland, August 27, 2005

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

ROSS COUNTY

Steven Craig vs Celtic: Hampden Park, April 10, 2010



ROTHERHAM UNITED

Rodney Fern vs Plymouth Argyle: Millmoor, May 2, 1981

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

SCUNTHORPE UNITED

Jermaine Beckford vs Carlisle: Glanford Park, May 5, 2007



SHEFFIELD UNITED

Tony Currie vs West Ham: Bramall Lane, March 22, 1975



SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Ian Mellor vs Sheffield United: Hillsborough, December 26, 1979



SHREWSBURY TOWN

Leo Fortune-West vs Rochdale: Gay Meadow, March 27, 2007

No video found: if you know of one, contact@fourfourtwo.com

SOUTHAMPTON

Mick Channon vs Liverpool: The Dell, April 24, 1982



-----------------------------Our Best Goal part 1: Aberdeen to Bury

Our Best Goal part 2: Cardiff to Fulham

Our Best Goal part 3: Gillingham to Newcastle

Our Best Goal part 4: Northampton to Southampton

Our Best Goal part 5: Southend to York