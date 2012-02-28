Over to you: Inaccurate Van Persie, invisible Blackburn, indomitable Norwich

FourFourTwo's Opta-powered Stats Zone app is designed to help you prove your point and share your findings. When we get time, we like a trawl through the screenshares, and here's some of the best from this weekend...

Firstly, Arsenal v Tottenham watcher Dyl O'Neill pointed out that Robin Van Persie only had one shot on target during the entire 90 minutes. It worked, though.



Watching the same match, Jaesung noted that Yossi Benayoun completed all of his 14 passes in the final third.

The trip to Manchester City didn't produce a great day for Blackburn's passing statistics: 11 City players completed more passes than Blackburn's top man Morten Gamst Pedersen Ã¢ÂÂ including, as Chris Prior notes, David Pizarro, who was only on for the last 25 minutes.

Warming to his theme, Chris Prior also notes that James Milner completed more passes in his eight-minute substitute cameo than Scott Dann did in the whole game.

As Swansea City Blog notes with a mixtures of pride and regret, Swansea City had almost 74% of possession at Stoke but could only muster three shots on target.

Also proud in defeat was committed Canary Luke Bell, who noted (among other things) that Manchester United were forced into 14 more defensive clearances than Norwich.

