Palace 1-1 Newcastle: Why Papiss Cisse is the league's leading marksman, in one area

A pair of exquisite crosses from the right wing ensured the shares were spoiled in a game featuring few moments of quality in south-east London.

Newcastle, with the lowest number of first half goals in the league before kick-off (8), led at the break after Daryl Janmaat's determined run and cross was finished off by Papiss Cisse.

The game, and the home crowd, came to life after Yannick Bolasie's 68th-minute introduction. The winger's first act was to swing over a devilish centre for Fraizer Campbell to prod home.

Brede Hangeland threatened to pinch all three points for Palace late on, but his header was tipped to safety by Magpies custodian Tim Krul.

John Carver's side (11th in the league standings) stretch their unbeaten run to three matches, while the Eagles (13th) have now won just 2 of their last 9 home outings in all competitions and 3 from 14 in the league.

Palace have been leading at half-time in just 1 of their 25 Premier League matches so far this season.

Palace have won more points in their 5 Premier League games under Pardew (10) than they had in their previous 11 Premier League matches combined (8).

Cisse became the 6th Premier League player this season to reach double figures for goals.

Cisse’s goal was only Newcastle’s 9th before half-time in the Premier League this season.

Cisse has the best minutes per goal rate in the division this season of players with 5+ goals (74.4 mins).

8 of Campbell’s last 10 Premier League goals have come in home games.

Palace have come from behind to take 15 points this season, no team has claimed more (Spurs also 15).

