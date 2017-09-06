Panama player scorches Trinidad defence with 75-yard solo dash
Gabriel Torres embarked on an incredible one-man counter-attack to score for Panama against their Central American rivals.
Trinidad were on the back foot 39 minutes into their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Panama thanks to Torres's terrific individual effort.
In a desperate attempt to restore some pride, having lost seven of their eight group matches in CONCACAF qualifying, Trinidad were made to pay for over-committing at an attacking corner kick.
After Torres picked the ball up from near his own penalty box, the Lausanne-Sport player sprinted straight down the middle of the pitch, flicking the ball over one defender before skinning his second adversary.
The 28-year-old's pace proved too much for both, before he calmly slotted home past Marvin Philip to break the deadlock. It took Torres just three touches to get himself into a one-on-one position.
Panama's 3-0 victory lifts them to third in CONCACAF qualifying, placing them well in contention for World Cup qualification.
