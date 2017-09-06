Panama player scorches Trinidad defence with 75-yard solo dash

Trinidad were on the back foot 39 minutes into their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Panama thanks to Torres's terrific individual effort.

In a desperate attempt to restore some pride, having lost seven of their eight group matches in CONCACAF qualifying, Trinidad were made to pay for over-committing at an attacking corner kick.

After Torres picked the ball up from near his own penalty box, the Lausanne-Sport player sprinted straight down the middle of the pitch, flicking the ball over one defender before skinning his second adversary.

The 28-year-old's pace proved too much for both, before he calmly slotted home past Marvin Philip to break the deadlock. It took Torres just three touches to get himself into a one-on-one position.

Panama's 3-0 victory lifts them to third in CONCACAF qualifying, placing them well in contention for World Cup qualification.

