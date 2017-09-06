Chelsea's Willian scores brilliant goal for Brazil against Colombia

It's no wonder that Brazil boss isn't overenthused by Roberto Firmino right now – not when his other Seleção stars are doing things like this.

Brazil had already qualified for World Cup 2018 before this 1-1 draw against Colombia, who eventually equalised in the 56th minute through Monaco striker Falcao at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla.

It didn't stop them from turning on the style with their opener, though.

From just in front of the centre circle, Dani Alves picked out PSG team-mate Neymar on the left flank. The £200m man laid the ball off first time to Willian, who smashed a brilliant half-volley past Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina and into the top corner.

The point leaves Brazil 10 points clear of second-placed Uruguay with just two games to go.

