Peed-off Pep backs Barça bounce-back
La Liga Loca has got an awful a lot in common with Pep Guardiola.
We're not talking about the BarÃÂ§a managerÃ¢ÂÂs hairline that has not so much receded since he took over at the Camp Nou, as retreated to a retirement village somewhere near Alicante to see out the rest of its days.
Nor are we referring to PepÃ¢ÂÂs latest pitch-side fashion statement that sees the Barcelona boss dressing like a Mormon.
And LLL certainly isnÃ¢ÂÂt suggesting that it too has a Freddie Mercury-style overbite.
Instead, LLL knows exactly what it is like to have to be consistently brilliant on a daily basis in order to keep millions of fans all over the world happy. However, unlike Barcelona, the blog has never had a Ã¢ÂÂHÃÂ©rcules momentÃ¢ÂÂ where standards were dropped to such a level that a team featuring Royston Drenthe was allowed to come away with all three points.
However, LLL - which is currently soaking up the sweat and fending off the pickpockets in the Catalan capital - can feel a sense of relief from the Camp Nou with SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs defeat helping to reinforce the message that Pep Guardiola has been trying to deliver ever since he lead his side to the Treble.
ItÃ¢ÂÂs a message that has fallen time and time again on completely deaf ears - the notion that BarÃÂ§a may occasionally lose games and just because they do it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt mean the club is in a full-on panic-stricken, Guti-doing-his-five-times-table, hand flapping crisis.
It was a noticeably cranky Guardiola on display at the press conference ahead of TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs Champions League clash between Panathinaikos and his Dream Boys. Ã¢ÂÂThis was a defensive discourse,Ã¢ÂÂ noted J.M Artells in Mundo Deportivo. Ã¢ÂÂHe was paternalistic with his players.Ã¢ÂÂ
Mundo DeportivoÃ¢ÂÂs main man was referring to Guardiola huffing that Ã¢ÂÂmaybe weÃ¢ÂÂll have the worst season in our history but it is impossible to have doubts over my players,Ã¢ÂÂ and PepÃ¢ÂÂs assertion that Ã¢ÂÂI canÃ¢ÂÂt promise a treble. WeÃ¢ÂÂll do our best to beat Panathinaikos and see what happens.Ã¢ÂÂ
It was performance before the press that Sport enjoyed with Joan Vehils gurgling that Ã¢ÂÂI always feel that Pep is more natural when he is hacked offÃ¢ÂÂ.
JoanÃ¢ÂÂs paper - as to be expected - are fully behind the Dream Boys and are looking forward to the visit of the Greeks as a way to wipe SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs Camp Nou calamity from the memory.
Ã¢ÂÂLet the goals return!Ã¢ÂÂ trumpets TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs front cover over a photo of David Villa with the paper then heralding the start of Ã¢ÂÂOperation Wembley 2.0Ã¢ÂÂ by hoping that BarÃÂ§a can repeat their 1992 Champions League final win in the same stadium - all be it, shifted to the side a bit.
Ã¢ÂÂWhat was won yesterday, isnÃ¢ÂÂt worth anything today,Ã¢ÂÂ claims the calling for a clean slate Josep MarÃÂa Casanovas who will undoubtedly go back on his words whenever some emergency taunting of Real Madrid is required.
Squeezed into the middle pages of most of TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs papers, itÃ¢ÂÂs Valencia and their return to the Champions League after two years and nine months of presidential problems and almost complete economic meltdown.
Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs been too long,Ã¢ÂÂ notes Pedro Morata in AS. Ã¢ÂÂFrom the end of the Soler era and all its consequences: Soriano, Dalport, economic warfare, the Valencia Generalitat saving the club...Ã¢ÂÂ
The Mestalla men are in Turkey and hoping to avoid a stuffing against Bursaspor. And in charge of picking up at least a point from the group-opening affair is Roberto Soldado, a striker who claims that Ã¢ÂÂplaying in the Champions League is the best thing a footballer can feel,Ã¢ÂÂ as Juan Mata cleared his voice noisily in the background whilst fondling his World Cup medal.
LLL hopes that the former Getafe forward is a little more accurate on Tuesday night.
