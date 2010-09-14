Peed-off Pep backs Barça bounce-back

La Liga Loca has got an awful a lot in common with Pep Guardiola.

We're not talking about the BarÃÂ§a managerÃ¢ÂÂs hairline that has not so much receded since he took over at the Camp Nou, as retreated to a retirement village somewhere near Alicante to see out the rest of its days.

Nor are we referring to PepÃ¢ÂÂs latest pitch-side fashion statement that sees the Barcelona boss dressing like a Mormon.

And LLL certainly isnÃ¢ÂÂt suggesting that it too has a Freddie Mercury-style overbite.

Instead, LLL knows exactly what it is like to have to be consistently brilliant on a daily basis in order to keep millions of fans all over the world happy. However, unlike Barcelona, the blog has never had a Ã¢ÂÂHÃÂ©rcules momentÃ¢ÂÂ where standards were dropped to such a level that a team featuring Royston Drenthe was allowed to come away with all three points.

However, LLL - which is currently soaking up the sweat and fending off the pickpockets in the Catalan capital - can feel a sense of relief from the Camp Nou with SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs defeat helping to reinforce the message that Pep Guardiola has been trying to deliver ever since he lead his side to the Treble.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs a message that has fallen time and time again on completely deaf ears - the notion that BarÃÂ§a may occasionally lose games and just because they do it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt mean the club is in a full-on panic-stricken, Guti-doing-his-five-times-table, hand flapping crisis.

It was a noticeably cranky Guardiola on display at the press conference ahead of TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs Champions League clash between Panathinaikos and his Dream Boys. Ã¢ÂÂThis was a defensive discourse,Ã¢ÂÂ noted J.M Artells in Mundo Deportivo. Ã¢ÂÂHe was paternalistic with his players.Ã¢ÂÂ

Mundo DeportivoÃ¢ÂÂs main man was referring to Guardiola huffing that Ã¢ÂÂmaybe weÃ¢ÂÂll have the worst season in our history but it is impossible to have doubts over my players,Ã¢ÂÂ and PepÃ¢ÂÂs assertion that Ã¢ÂÂI canÃ¢ÂÂt promise a treble. WeÃ¢ÂÂll do our best to beat Panathinaikos and see what happens.Ã¢ÂÂ

It was performance before the press that Sport enjoyed with Joan Vehils gurgling that Ã¢ÂÂI always feel that Pep is more natural when he is hacked offÃ¢ÂÂ.

JoanÃ¢ÂÂs paper - as to be expected - are fully behind the Dream Boys and are looking forward to the visit of the Greeks as a way to wipe SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs Camp Nou calamity from the memory.

Ã¢ÂÂLet the goals return!Ã¢ÂÂ trumpets TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs front cover over a photo of David Villa with the paper then heralding the start of Ã¢ÂÂOperation Wembley 2.0Ã¢ÂÂ by hoping that BarÃÂ§a can repeat their 1992 Champions League final win in the same stadium - all be it, shifted to the side a bit.

Ã¢ÂÂWhat was won yesterday, isnÃ¢ÂÂt worth anything today,Ã¢ÂÂ claims the calling for a clean slate Josep MarÃÂ­a Casanovas who will undoubtedly go back on his words whenever some emergency taunting of Real Madrid is required.

Squeezed into the middle pages of most of TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs papers, itÃ¢ÂÂs Valencia and their return to the Champions League after two years and nine months of presidential problems and almost complete economic meltdown.

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs been too long,Ã¢ÂÂ notes Pedro Morata in AS. Ã¢ÂÂFrom the end of the Soler era and all its consequences: Soriano, Dalport, economic warfare, the Valencia Generalitat saving the club...Ã¢ÂÂ

The Mestalla men are in Turkey and hoping to avoid a stuffing against Bursaspor. And in charge of picking up at least a point from the group-opening affair is Roberto Soldado, a striker who claims that Ã¢ÂÂplaying in the Champions League is the best thing a footballer can feel,Ã¢ÂÂ as Juan Mata cleared his voice noisily in the background whilst fondling his World Cup medal.

LLL hopes that the former Getafe forward is a little more accurate on Tuesday night.

