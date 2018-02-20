Philippe Coutinho's house has been robbed in Barcelona

The former Liverpool midfielder, who has made seven appearances for Barcelona so far this season, did not have a great Monday.

After his Audi was towed away by the authorities earlier in the day, Coutinho returned home at around 1.30am to find he'd been burgled.

Coutinho has reportedly contacted the police to get to the bottom of it while his team-mates prepare for a Champions League last-16 first leg tie against Chelsea.

The 25-year-old chose to remain in Spain as he is ineligible to compete in the knockout rounds because he played for Liverpool in the group stages.

