Watch: Kaizer Chiefs' reserves shamelessly showboat to see out their match
The Amakhosi's second-string side decided style over substance would see them over the line against Platinum Stars' reserves in Durban.
The reserves side were leading 4-2 heading into the final minutes of the MultiChoice Diski Challenge match at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.
In order to preserve their lead, the hosts forced Platinum Stars to witness some outrageous showboating. The routine is certainly unique and some of the moves are just baffling.
The fans were loving it and, perhaps even more surprisingly, their coach on the sideline did too.
Unbelievably their silky skills did the trick as they finished the game with the scoreline intact. Later in the day, the senior team beat Cape Town City 1-0.
