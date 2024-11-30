Major finals can often be tense and cagey affairs, which means fewer goals and often, extra time.

If the two teams still cannot be separated, a penalty shootout is needed.

Penalties are great fun for the neutral, but less so for the fans and for the players who have to step up to take one, it can be brutal.

Here, a look at the players who missed penalties in major final shootouts...

16. Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga blasts a penalty over the crossbar in a penalty shootout against Liverpool in the 2022 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea met in both domestic cup finals, with the Reds coming out on top in the two matches, which both finished goalless.

In the League Cup final, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the only player to miss, blasting his spot-kick over the bar as Liverpool won the shootout 11-10. The Reds won the FA Cup final shootout 6-5 in May, with César Azpilicueta and Mason Mount failing to convert for Chelsea and Liverpool's Sadio Mané also unable to register.

15. Juanfran

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas saves a penalty from Atletico Madrid's Juanfran in the shootout in the 2016 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juanfran scored the winning penalty for Atlético Madrid as the Rojiblancos beat PSV Eindhoven 8-7 in a shootout in the last 16 of the 2015/16 Champions League.

But the right-back was less fortunate in the final, seeing his kick saved by Keylor Navas as Atleti lost out once again to fierce rivals Real Madrid. In the game itself, Antoine Griezmann also failed to convert from the spot, hitting the crossbar with his kick.

14. Mauricio Pellegrino

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn saves a penalty from Valencia's Mauricio Pellegrino in the shootout in the 2001 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After losing 3-0 to Real Madrid in the 2000 Champions League final, Valencia were beaten on penalties by Bayern Munich in the 2001 showpiece.

Zlatko Zahovič and Amedeo Carboni both failed to convert their kicks and the trophy was heading back to Bavaria after Mauricio Pellegrino saw his effort saved by Oliver Kahn in a 5-4 shootout win for Bayern.

13. Nicolás Anelka

Chelsea's Nicolas Anelka sees his penalty saved by Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar in the shootout in the 2008 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicolás Anelka was a Champions League winner with Real Madrid in 1999/2000, but the French forward missed out on a second title as Chelsea lost the 2008 final on penalties to Manchester United in 2008.

Anelka took the Blues' seventh spot-kick and was the second player to miss, with his effort saved by Edwin van der Sar as United won the shootout 6-5 in Moscow.

12. Aurelien Tchouaméni

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni drags his penalty wide as Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez dives to his left in the 2022 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Kingsley Coman had his penalty saved by Emiliano Martínez in the shootout against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, France really needed Aurelien Tchouaméni to score.

But Martínez threw the ball away before the Tchouaméni's kick and the midfielder dragged his shot wide in a 4-2 loss for Les Bleus.

11. Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is consoled by the England coaching staff after missing a penalty against Italy in the final of Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Harry Kane and Harry Maguire both converted their penalties for England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, Marcus Rashford was next up.

The Manchester United forward hit a low penalty against the base of the post and held his head in disappointment. England went on to lose 3-2 in the shootout.

10. Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka looks dejected after missing a penalty for England as Italy players celebrate victory in the final of Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

England were at home for the final of Euro 2020, with the tournament's showpiece played at Wembley, but the Three Lions lost on penalties to Italy.

Bukayo Saka was the third England player to miss (after Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho) and the Arsenal attacker was inconsolable after his spot-kick was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

9. Franco Baresi

Italy's Franco Baresi fires his penalty over the crossbar as Brazil's Taffarel dives to his left in the shootout to decide the winner of the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After his heroic defensive display in the 1994 World Cup final against Brazil, Franco Baresi was first up for Italy in the penalty shootout.

Baresi blasted his effort over the crossbar in what would be a disastrous shootout for the Azzurri as Brazil ran out 3-2 winners.

8. Gonzalo Higuaín

Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain blasts his penalty over the bar in the shootout against Chile in the final of the 2015 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gonzalo Higuaín was a fine centre-forward for Argentina, but the former Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus striker failed to deliver in th big finals for the Albiceleste.

After failing to score against Chile in the 2015 Copa América final, Higuaín blasted his penalty over the crossbar as Argentina lost 4-1 in the shootout.

7. David De Gea

David De Gea's penalty is saved Geronimo Rulli as Manchester United are beaten by Villarreal in the shootout in the 2021 Europa League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Villarreal in the 2021 Europa League final in Gdansk, the penalty shootout went down to the wire.

With the scores at 10-10, it was the turn of the goalkeepers. Villarreal's Gerónimo Rulli converted his and then saved low to left from David De Gea as the Yellow Submarine took the trophy back to Spain.

6. Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger holds his head after missing a penalty against Chelsea in the Champions League final shootout in 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing in their home stadium and up against a Chelsea side outside the Premier League's top four, Bayern Munich were expected to win the 2012 Champions League final.

But the Bavarians were held to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena and after Ivica Olić's penalty was saved by Petr Cech in the shootout, Bastian Schweinsteiger hit the post and covered his face as Chelsea players celebrated in front of the stunned Bayern side.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a penalty for Manchester United against Chelsea in the shootout in the 2008 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a superb header for Manchester United against Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final in Moscow.

It was a 42nd goal of the season for the Portuguese, but he was unable to convert in the shootout as he paused in the run-up and saw his effort saved by Petr Cech. On the verge of defeat after that, United went on to win 6-5 in the shootout as John Terry hit the post and Nicolás Anelka's kick was saved by Edwin van der Sar.

4. John Terry

Chelsea defender John Terry slips as he takes a penalty and misses in the shootout against Manchester United in the 2008 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

John Terry stepped up to take a penalty against Manchester United in the shootout in Moscow in the 2008 Champions League final knowing that, if he scored, Chelsea would take home the trophy.

But the defender slipped on the wet turf and hit his spot-kick against the post. United went on to win the shootout 6-5, but Terry was back to lift the trophy four years later after victory on penalties against Bayern Munich – despite missing the match through suspension.

3. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi reacts after missing a penalty against Chile for Argentina in the Copa America Centenario final in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi retired from international football after Argentina's loss on penalties in the final of the Copa América Centenario in 2016.

It was the fifth final defeat for the Barcelona legend with Argentina and after firing a penalty over the bar in the shootout, he decided to walk away. Fortunately for the Albiceleste, he returned to win not only the Copa América, but also the World Cup.

2. Roberto Baggio

Italy's Roberto Baggio is consoled by a team official after missing a penalty in the shootout against Brazil in the 1994 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Baggio might be the best player in Italy's entire history. Unfortunately, his career is remembered for one moment above all: his missed penalty against Brazil in the 1994 World Cup final.

Usually so reliable from the spot, Baggio blasted his spot-kick over the crossbar and Italy were beaten. He was never quite the same after that.

1. David Trézéguet

David Trezeguet holds his head after missing a penalty for France against Italy in the shootout in the 2006 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Trézéguet was the first man to step up for Juventus in the 2003 Champions League final against AC Milan at Old Trafford, but the French forward's kick was saved low by Dida.

And three years later, Trézéguet was the only France player to miss in the 2006 World Cup final shootout, blasting his shot against the crossbar as Italy ran out 5-3 winners in Berlin.