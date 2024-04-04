Players who never won a league title

By Ben Hayward
published

A look at some of the best and most famous footballers from the men's game who never won a league title in their careers...

Steven Gerrard kisses the Champions League trophy after Liverpool's win over AC Milan in the 2005 final in Istanbul.
Steven Gerrard kisses the Champions League trophy after Liverpool's win over AC Milan in the 2005 final in Istanbul. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It used to be seen as the most prestigious title. For many, it still is. Winning the league is special.

And it's special because unlike cup competitions, which can come down to luck or chance, the draw or a few key moments in a tie, league seasons show which team has been best over a long season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1