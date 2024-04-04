Players who never won a league title

Steven Gerrard kisses the Champions League trophy after Liverpool's win over AC Milan in the 2005 final in Istanbul.

It used to be seen as the most prestigious title. For many, it still is. Winning the league is special.

And it's special because unlike cup competitions, which can come down to luck or chance, the draw or a few key moments in a tie, league seasons show which team has been best over a long season.

Most of the top players get their hands on a league title at some point in their careers. Some even secure multiple championship wins.

But not all of them. Here, a look at some of the best and most famous footballers in the men's game who never picked up a league winners' medal...

32. Johnny Haynes

Johnny Haynes shows some skills as a Fulham player in 1952. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnny Haynes spent 18 years at Fulham between 1952 and 1970 and has a statue outside Craven Cottage. Haynes rejected the chance to join Arsenal in 1952 and never regretted it, despite finishing his career with no silverware.

The midfielder was capped 56 times by England and Pele once said he had "never seen a better passer of the ball" than Haynes. His highest top-flight finish was 10th place in 1959/60.

31. Stan Collymore

Stan Collymore in action for Liverpool against Arsenal in 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stan Collymore was one of the most exciting players of his generation and the former England international is best remembered for spells at Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

But he never won a trophy in a colourful career and his best finish in the Premier League was third, which he achieved at Forest in 1994/95 and with Liverpool the following season.

30. Yildiray Basturk

Turkey's Yildiray Basturk holds off Brazil's Gilberto Silva in the teams' 2002 World Cup semi-final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yildiray Basturk was a key part of Bayer Leverkusen's side of 2001/02, which famously finished as runners-up in the Bundesliga, the German cup and the Champions League.

The midfielder won 49 caps for Turkey and came third with his national team at the 2002 World Cup, but never did win a club trophy. Had he played for one of the big teams in his homeland, he surely would have been more successful.

29. Bernd Schneider

Bernd Schneider celebrates a goal for Bayer Leverkusen against Olympiakos in the Champions League in October 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bernd Schneider was part of the Germany side which lost the 2002 World Cup final to Brazil and featured in a series of near misses for Bayer Leverkusen the previous season.

Nicknamed "the white Brazilian", he was a loser in the finals of the German Cup and the Champions League in 2001/02 and also finished as a runner-up in the Bundesliga that season.

28. Norman Whiteside

Manchester United's Norman Whiteside competes for the ball with Everton's Peter Reid in the 1985 Charity Shield. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Norman Whiteside was born in Belfast and compared to George Best. The midfielder followed his compatriot's path to Manchester United and went on to play 274 games for the Red Devils.

Injuries interrupted his career later on and he was sold to Everton by Alex Ferguson in 1989, missing the start of the club's most successful era. He retired in 1991 at the age of just 26, with just a couple of FA Cup wins to his name.

27. Jay-Jay Okocha

Jay-Jay Okocha in action for Bolton Wanderers in a pre-season friendly against Cardiff City in August 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Nigeria's best-ever players, Jay-Jay Okocha won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 and picked up 73 caps for the Super Eagles.

Although best known by Premier League fans for his time at Bolton Wanderers, the attacking midfielder also had spells at Fenerbahce and Paris Saint-Germain and won a few trophies, but never a league title.

26. Luigi Di Biagio

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luigi Di Biagio was a fine defensive midfielder who had long spells at Roma and Inter in the 1990s and early 2000s and was capped 31 times by Italy.

He did not win any trophies in his club career, but did come close to a Scudetto success while at Inter, finishing second behind Juventus in Serie A in 2003.

25. Quini

Quini with Spain in 1982. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quini helped hometown club Sporting Gijon to second place in La Liga in 1978/79 and later moved on to Barcelona, where he won two Copas del Rey, a League Cup, a Supercopa and a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

The former Spain striker was also top scorer five times in La Liga, but never did win it, finishing second again with the Blaugrana in 1981/82.

24. Pat Jennings

Tottenham goalkeeper Pat Jennings saves a penalty from Manchester United's Bobby Charlton in February 1968. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pat Jennings joined Tottenham in 1964, three years after the club's league and cup double, and stayed at White Hart Lane until 1977.

The legendary Northern Ireland goalkeeper won one FA Cup, two League Cups and a UEFA Cup with Spurs, before adding another FA Cup at Arsenal in 1979, but a league title eluded him in a long career.

23. Youri Djorkaeff

Youri Djorkaeff in action for Inter against Empoli in September 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most talented and intelligent attacking players of his generation, Youri Djorkaeff won a World Cup and a European Championship with France – but never a league title.

At club level, Djorkaeff won only four trophies – a Coupe de France with Monaco, a Coupe des Champions and a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup at Paris Saint-Germain and a UEFA Cup at Inter.

22. Paul McGrath

Paul McGrath in action for the Republic of Ireland against Romania at the 1990 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul McGrath was allowed to leave Manchester United in 1989 as his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson became strained, but the centre-back remained a top player in seven seasons at Aston Villa.

An impressive performer in two World Cups for the Republic of Ireland, McGrath finished his career with just three trophies at club level – an FA Cup at Manchester United and two League Cups with Aston Villa.

21. Julen Guerrero

Julen Guerrero celebrates a goal for Athletic Club in December 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Spain's outstanding players of the 1990s, Julen Guerrero turned down offers from La Liga's biggest sides to stay loyal to Athletic Club.

The midfielder, who made 41 appearances for Spain, spent his entire career in Bilbao and never got close to a league title. In fact, he didn't win a trophy at all.

20. Osvaldo Ardiles

Ossie Ardiles on the ball for Tottenham against Brighton in August 1980. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ossie Ardiles arrived at Tottenham as part of a sensational double deal alongside fellow Argentina team-mate Ricardo Villa in 1978.

The elegant midfielder had won the World Cup with Argentina and later helped Spurs to an FA Cup and a UEFA Cup, but the First Division title was beyond their grasp.

19. Silvio Piola

Silvio Piola with Juventus in 1946. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A World Cup winner with Italy in 1938, Silvio Piola scored an impressive 30 goals in 34 appearances for the Azzurri in a career interrupted by the Second World War.

Piola was part of a Lazio side which finished second in Serie A in 1936/37 and the striker was twice a runner-up at Juventus in 1945/46 and again the following season.

18. Joaquin

Joaquin celebrates with the Copa del Rey trophy after Real Betis' win over Valencia in April 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joaquin Sanchez played until the age of almost 42 and retired as a legend at Real Betis, where he spent two long spells and won the Copa del Rey in each.

The winger won another Copa at Valencia and also played for Malaga and Fiorentina, winning 51 caps for Spain in the process, but never finished above third in a league season.

17. Tom Finney

A statue of Tom Finney outside Preston North End's Deepdale stadium, pictured in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Finney spent his entire career at hometown club Preston North End and never got his hands on a league title.

In fact, the legendary England forward did not win any major trophies at club level, finishing as a runner-up in the 1954 FA Cup final and second in the First Division in both 1952/53 and 1957/58.

16. Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher vies for the ball with Robbie Keane in a Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham in October 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher spent his entire career at Liverpool, making over 730 appearances for the Anfield club between 1997 and 2013.

The former England defender won plenty of cup competitions with the Reds, including the Champions League in 2005, but never finished above second in the Premier League.

15. Stanley Matthews

Stanley Matthews pictured at his testimonial in 1965, at the age of 50. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of England's all-time greats, Stanley Matthews was a hugely influential footballer who won 53 caps between 1934 and 1957.

An outside right, Matthews extended his club career until 1965, when he finally retired at the age of 50. He won two Second Division titles with Stoke City and the FA Cup at Blackpool, where he was a runner-up in the top flight in 1955/56.

14. Matt Le Tissier

Matt Le Tissier in action for Southampton against Blackburn Rovers in August 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matt Le Tissier spent the whole of his professional career at Southampton, rejecting offers to move to the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea to stay on the south coast.

Worshipped by the Saints fans, the former England international scored over 200 goals for the club in 540 appearances, but never finished higher than seventh in the old First Division or the Premier League.

13. Giuseppe Signori

Giuseppe Signori in action for Bologna against Lecce in March 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Serie A top scorer as a Lazio player in 1993, 1994 and 1996, Giuseppe Signori was sold to Sampdoria by Sven-Goran Eriksson in 1998 and missed out when the Rome club won the Scudetto in 2000.

Signori went on to play for Bologna, Valencia and Werder Bremen. He never did win a club trophy, let alone a league title, but did score seven goals in 28 games for Italy.

12. Pierre Littbarski

West Germany's Pierre Littbarski is challenged by Italy's Claudio Gentile in the 1982 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A World Cup finalist in 1982, 1986 and 1990, Pierre Littbarski was a winner for West Germany at the third time of asking and ended his international career with 73 caps and 18 goals.

At club level, he was less successful in a career spent mostly at FC Koln, where he won a German Cup, was a runner-up in the 1986 UEFA Cup final and finished second in the Bundesliga on three occasions.

11. Gaizka Mendieta

Gaizka Mendieta celebrates after scoring for Valencia against Barcelona in the Champions League in May 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best midfielders in the world at his peak, Gaizka Mendieta was an extraordinary player for Valencia in the 1990s.

Bought by Lazio in 2001 for a huge fee, it all went downhill from there for the Spanish international. He missed Valencia's La Liga wins in 2002 and 2004 and saw out his career with Middlesbrough following a short spell on loan at Barcelona.

10. Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler celebrates a goal for Liverpool against Southampton in 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robbie Fowler came through the youth system at Liverpool and scored 183 goals for the Merseyside club across two spells.

The former England striker was part of the team which won a cup treble in 2001, plus a UEFA Super Cup later that year. He was also a Champions League runner-up in 2007, but finished his career without a league title.

9. Antonio Di Natale

Antonio Di Natale celebrates a goal for Italy against Belgium in 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonio Di Natale was one of the best Italian strikers of his generation and won 42 caps for the Azzurri, scoring 11 goals.

But he spent most of his career at Udinese and despite his 227 goals in 446 appearances for the Bianconeri, he never got anywhere near winning Serie A.

8. Gordon Banks

Stoke City and England goalkeeper Gordon Banks in action circa 1967. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon Banks is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time and was a hero for England in their 1966 World Cup win.

At club level, though, he picked up just two League Cups – one at Leicester City and another at Stoke – in a career spanning almost two decades.

7. Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Barcelona in the Champions League in 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A World Cup winner and double European champion with Spain, Fernando Torres is one of Spain's golden generation of players.

Torres turned out for some of Europe's biggest clubs in his playing days, too, winning the Champions League with Chelsea and the Europa League at Atletico Madrid. But he ended his career without a league title in England or Spain.

6. Thomas Hassler

Thomas Hassler in action for Juventus in 1990/91. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas Hassler won the World Cup in 1990 and the European Championship six years later – but the German was not able to collect any silverware at club level.

One of the best midfielders of his generation, Hassler lost finals at both Juventus and Roma and came second twice in the Bundesliga with FC Koln.

5. Bobby Moore

England captain Bobby Moore celebrates with his team-mates and the Jules Rimet trophy after the Three Lions' World Cup win in 1966. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobby Moore captained England to World Cup glory in 1966 and is widely considered to be one of the greatest defenders of all time.

At club level, Moore spent his entire career at West Ham. He won an FA Cup and a European Cup Winners' Cup, but never a league title with the Irons.

4. Socrates

Socrates in action for Brazil against Argentina at the 1982 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Socrates is best remembered for forming part of the greatest Brazil team never to win the World Cup – the spectacular side of 1982.

The attacking midfielder didn't win much at club level, either. Apart from a few regional titles, he never claimed a major honour in his career and did not get his hands on a championship – despite representing the likes of Corinthians, Flamengo and Santos.

3. Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker at Barcelona in August 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of England's best-ever strikers, Gary Lineker scored 48 goals for the Three Lions in 80 games and finished as top scorer at the 1986 World Cup.

Lineker won a Copa del Rey and a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup at Barcelona and an FA Cup with Tottenham, but never did win a league title. At Barça, he twice finished second in La Liga, while Everton were runners-up in his sole season at Goodison Park in 1985/86.

2. Steven Gerrard

Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard on his knees during the Reds' Premier League game against Chelsea in April 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard was instrumental in Liverpool's Champions League win in 2005 and almost left the Reds that summer to join Jose Mourinho's Chelsea.

A move to west London would surely have yielded a Premier League title for one of England's best-ever midfielders, but he stayed at Liverpool instead and never did win one – despite coming close in 2009 and in 2014 when he famously slipped in a crunch clash against Chelsea and cost his side a goal in a 2-0 loss.

1. Garrincha

Garrincha poses with a ball in 1966. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Garrincha was instrumental in back-to-back World Cup wins for Brazil in 1958 and 1962 and collected a string of titles in 12 years at Botafogo.

Those included State championships, Rio-Sao Paulo tournaments and friendly competitions, but not a Brazilian league title. Botafogo did win it in 1968, but the winger with bowed legs had left by then.