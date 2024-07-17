Players who played for Real Madrid and Barcelona

Ronaldo scored plenty of goals for both El Clasico rivals (Image credit: Alamy)

There are some things you just don't do in football – and playing for both Real Madrid and Barcelona is one of those things.

However, throughout the history of El Clasico, one of the most intense rivalries on the planet, a significant number of players haven't got the memo.

From 1900s students to some of the biggest footballing icons of all time, we take a look at (most of) those who did the unthinkable, plenty of whom even moved directly between the two clubs (the maniacs!).