Harry Kane and Son Heung-min celebrate a goal for Tottenham against Manchester City in February 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur were founded in 1882 and are one of England's biggest and best-supported clubs.

In 1961, Spurs became the first English club to win a League and FA Cup double in the 20th Century. And two years later, the Lilywhites were the first British team to claim a European trophy, bringing home the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

Recent times have been less successful, but Spurs have remained among the top five or six clubs in England and over the years, the north Londoners have been blessed with some great goalscorers.

Here, a look at the players who scored 100 goals for Tottenham...

18. Billy Minter

Peter McWilliam shakes hands with Tottenham secretary and former player Billy Minter ahead of taking up his role as manager of Spurs in 1938. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Billy Minter played as an inside forward for Tottenham between 1908 and 1920 and was the first player to score 100 goals for the north London club.

Minter netted 101 in 263 appearances overall and later worked for Tottenham as a manager and an administrator until his passing in 1940. He was Spurs' leading scorer until he was overtaken by Jimmy Dimmock.

17. Johnny Morrison

New Brighton's goalkeeper clears the ball from the head of Tottenham's Johnny Morrison during a game at White Hart Lane in January 1938. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnny Morrison began his career in non-league football and the centre-forward joined Tottenham as a 20-year-old in 1931.

After a spell with Spurs' nursery side Northfleet Town, Morrison established himself with the first team, going on to score 102 goals in 154 appearances between 1932 and 1939.

16. Bert Bliss

Tottenham in action against Sheffield United in April 1912. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An inside forward capped once by England, Bert Bliss scored 106 goals in 215 games for Tottenham in a decade at the club between 1912 and 1922.

Signed from Willenhall Swifts for just £10, Bliss was small in stature but highly effective and helped the north Londoners win the FA Cup in 1921.

15. Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle on the ball for Tottenham against Arsenal in 1985. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Tottenham's all-time greats, Glenn Hoddle was an idol at White Hart Lane for much of the 1970s and 1980s.

The former England midfielder was blessed with wonderful technique and scored 110 goals in 490 games for Spurs, including many memorable strikes. Hoddle helped Tottenham to two FA Cups and a UEFA Cup in the early 1980s, before leaving for Monaco in 1987. He later returned as manager.

14. Jimmy Dimmock

Tottenham's Jimmy Dimmock in April 1921. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A flying left winger who scored the winning goal in the 1921 FA Cup final at the age of just 20, local lad Jimmy Dimmock was one of Tottenham's best players in the 1920s.

Dimmock, who was capped three times by England, scored 112 goals in 438 games for Spurs overall, including 100 in 400 in the league.

13. Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane celebrates a goal for Tottenham against Aston Villa in September 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a series of shorter spells at Wolves, Coventry City, Inter and Leeds United, Robbie spent six seasons at Tottenham between 2002 and 2008.

The Republic of Ireland's all-time top scorer helped Spurs win the League Cup in 2008, but moved to Liverpool that summer, eventually returning to White Hart Lane after a torrid time at Anfield. In total, he scored 122 goals in 306 games for the north London club.

12. Les Bennett

Les Bennett scores for Tottenham against Wolves in November 1951. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Wood Green close to Tottenham, Les Bennett played as an inside forward for the north London club between 1946 and 1954.

An energetic player who was a valuable member of the famous Push and Run side which won the title in 1950/51, Bennett scored 124 goals in 294 appearances for Tottenham.

11. Teddy Sheringham

Teddy Sheringham celebrates a goal for Tottenham against Bolton in December 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teddy Sheringham spent five years at Tottenham between 1992 and 1997, eventually leaving Spurs for Manchester United in the pursuit of trophies.

And after winning it all at Old Trafford, including a treble and three Premier League titles in total, the England striker returned to White Hart Lane for a second spell. In total, he scored 124 goals in 277 games for Spurs.

10. Alan Gilzean

Alan Gilzean in action for Tottenham in October 1973. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After signing from Dundee in 1964, Alan Gilzean formed successful strike partnerships with Jimmy Greaves (the pair were known as the "G-Men") and later Martin Chivers at Tottenham.

A goalscorer with great technique who could also create chances for others, Gilzean netted 133 times in 439 appearances for Spurs, winning an FA Cup, two League Cups and a UEFA Cup in his time at White Hart Lane.

9. Len Duquemin

Tottenham's Len Duquemin shoots at goal in a game against Arsenal in February 1953. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Guernsey, Len Duquemin spent over a decade at Tottenham in the 1940s and 1950s.

A valuable member of Arthur Rowe's famous Push and Run side, he scored the goal which sealed the First Division title for Spurs in 1950/51. In total, Duquemin netted 134 goals in 307 games for the Lilywhites between 1946 and 1957.

8. George Hunt

Arsenal goalkeeper Frank Moss saves from Tottenham's George Hunt at White Hart Lane in March 1935. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in 1910, George Hunt was an inside forward or centre-forward who spent seven years at Tottenham in the 1930s.

Hunt hit 138 goals in 198 appearances for Tottenham before briefly joining rivals Arsenal in 1937 and then moving to hometown club Bolton Wanderers later in the year. He won three caps for England, scoring once.

7. Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe celebrates a goal for Tottenham against Aston Villa in September 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jermain Defoe was a fan favourite at Tottenham in two lengthy spells in north London in the 2000s and 2010s.

Defoe left for Portsmouth in 2008 but returned to White Hart Lane the following year and scored 143 goals in 363 appearances for Tottenham overall – including five in a 9-1 win over Wigan in November 2009 and 23 strikes in European competition.

6. Cliff Jones

Cliff Jones scores a penalty for Tottenham against Leicester in September 1959. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cliff Jones joined Tottenham from Swansea in 1958 and the Welsh winger went on to spend a decade at White Hart Lane.

A valuable member of the double-winning team in 1960/61, Jones won three FA Cups in total with Spurs and a European Cup Winners' Cup in 1963. He also chipped in with plenty of goals, netting 154 times in 378 appearances for the Lilywhites.

5. Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min celebrates a goal for Tottenham against West Ham in October 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Son Heung-min signed for Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013 and the South Korean forward quickly became a fan favourite at the north London club.

A wide forward who can also play centrally if needed, Son has regularly scored 20 goals a season for Spurs and had netted over 160 times for the Lilywhites by November 2024.

4. Martin Chivers

Martin Chivers in action for Tottenham against Everton in January 1971. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martin Chivers joined Tottenham from Southampton for a club record fee of £125,000 in 1968 and was a prolific scorer in eight seasons at White Hart Lane.

Chivers netted 174 goals in 367 games for Spurs, including two in the UEFA Cup final win over Wolves in 1972. Capped 24 times for England, Chivers registered 13 international goals and was Tottenham's top scorer in Europe for almost 40 years, until he was overtaken by Jermain Defoe in 2013. He was sold to Swiss side Servette in 1976.

3. Bobby Smith

Bobby Smith at Tottenham in August 1961. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobby Smith started his career at Chelsea, but is best remembered for his time at Tottenham.

A key member of the double-winning side of 1960/61, Smith is one of only three players to have scored 200 first-team goals for Spurs. The former England forward hit 208 in 317 games between 1955 and 1964.

2. Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves in action for Tottenham against Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in October 1969. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jimmy Greaves signed for Tottenham in December 1961 after a short spell at AC Milan for the unusual fee of £99,999, which was intended to remove added pressure on him being British football's first £100,000 player.

Greaves was a huge hit at Spurs, netting 266 goals in 379 games and impressing as Bill Nicholson's side won two FA Cups and a European Cup Winners' Cup in the 1960s. The striker, who was part of England's World Cup-winning squad in 1966, left to join West Ham in 1970.

1. Harry Kane

Harry Kane celebrates a goal for Tottenham against Wolves in August 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane came through the youth ranks at Tottenham and went on to become the club's all-time top scorer.

Before leaving Spurs to join Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, the England striker hit 280 goals for the Lilywhites in 435 games, having moved ahead of the legendary Jimmy Greaves in January that year.