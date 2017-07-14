Plymouth's friendly match in Holland postponed due to butterflies

Plymouth, who were promoted from League Two last season, were due to play Dutch second tier side FC Emmen on July 25, but the game has been called off by the town's Mayor Eric van Oosterhout.

Argyle were informed that the police would already be preoccupied that day with a butterfly market and a cycling race, therefore they could not provide the appropriate security for the match at the JenS Vesting Stadium.

The match was meant to be one of two fixtures played in a week as the Pilgrims prepare for the new season in Delden. Many fans have already booked to go along with the club on the small tour.

A Plymouth spokesman told the club's official website: "While we understand the mayor's decision, we are disappointed to have to revise the detail of our visit to Holland at this late stage. We are working with officials at FC Emmen, who share our disappointment, to see if an alternative venue or date can be accommodated.

"We will keep supporters appraised of the situation as it develops."

Curse those damn butterflies.

