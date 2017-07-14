Phil Neville gets hilariously crunched by Carles Puyol

Neville and Carles Puyol are taking part in the Star Sixes tournament at The O2 in London, an international six-a-side tournament featuring some of the world's greatest players (of around 10 years ago).

England took on Spain in the opening game of the competition, with Neville and the ex-Barca centre back to collide. Puyol, who won a World Cup and a European Championship with Spain, planted his studs into the knee of the former Manchester United and Everton defender, forcing Neville to crumble to the floor.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Neville joked: "It's the worst tackle I've ever seen on a football field.

"I hope UEFA, FIFA and the FA all have a look at this. The thing that upset me more than anything was the referee said he got the ball! Honestly, it was a horrendous tackle."

Puyol tweeted an apology to the 40-year-old, who forgave him.

Poor old Phil.

