Southampton spectacularly mock player unveilings through Stuart Taylor's contract extension

In case you didn't know, Taylor is the Saints' reserve goalkeeper. And now, he's been involved in arguably the best transfer unveiling seen this window, following on from a long-running series of cringeworthy player reveals.

After having to mindlessly sit through WhatsApp conversations, language lessons, players in stock rooms and various budget training videos, Southampton threw us deep into an adrenaline-pumping spectacle.

Having taken inspiration from numerous action film trailers, Southampton revealed Taylor had signed a new one-year deal with the Premier League club, but only after a string of quick camera shots, night raids, moving black cars - even the tense moment of seeing a pen click.

If you're going to watch any player reveal more than once this summer, this is the one.

