Port Vale season preview 2023/24: Are Vale destined for the drop as budgets are reduced?

The Port Vale season preview 2023/24 isn't look too promising, but there are still reasons for optimism.

Port Vale’s decision to sack Darrell Clarke was unpopular, so internal replacement Andy Crosby is already on the back foot. With funds limited and key men David Worrall and Tom Pett gone, a tough year awaits – though Conor Grant and goalkeeper Connor Ripley are good signings on paper.

Whether Vale can maintain their League One status remains to be seen, but talented youngsters could come through and help their cause.

Port Vale season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Phil Bowers (@PhilJBowers)

Last season was mystifying. After a middling start, an impressive October through to December lifted Vale to just outside the play-off places, then from January onwards everything fell apart.

The big talking point is where the club is headed – there’s talk of reducing the budgets and investing more in younger players – and the faith being placed in new manager Andy Crosby.

This season will be different because Darrell Clarke, who was very popular with supporters, is no longer at the helm, and there will be real scrutiny now as to whether that decision will pay off in the long term.

I’m least looking forward to playing Leyton Orient. They’re a nice, well-run club, but it’s a vile journey with no car parking at the end of it.

Port Vale's Nathan Smith (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that he has to hit the ground running to get the fans onside quickly. Some wanted an experienced replacement for Clarke, or for Clarke himself to come back.

The opposition player I’d love here is Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Fans think our owner is exceptional for the work she has done in helping the local community and raising the club’s profile. There were questions asked, however, about the decision to part with Clarke.

The one change I’d make would be to the pitch – it was awful at some points last season and it didn’t exactly go unnoticed, either. Work is being done on it over the summer, at least.

Port Vale manager Andy Crosby (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our key player will be Nathan Smith, prime agitator of centre-forwards and no doubt keen to improve a defence that shipped 71 goals last season.

The pantomime villain will be Nathan Smith!

Our most underrated player is Ben Garrity. He shone in his first season, 2021/22, scoring 12 league goals from midfield, but was made to do plenty of water-carrying last term. He does lots of running for little credit.

Look out for James Plant, who broke into the first team at the end of the season, harassed Ipswich’s midfield, then scored against Charlton and Plymouth. It could be a big campaign for the 18-year-old.

We’ll finish 15th.

