Walsall season preview 2023/24: Why the Saddlers are finding it hard to be positive

The Walsall season preview 2023/24 is relatively downbeat, with a lack of optimism amid changes at the club.

Walsall fans wanted an exciting appointment after slumping to 16th in League Two with two wins in 23, so the internal appointment of Mat Sadler was surprising.

It’s hard to be too positive: Ryan Stirk looks a steady pickup from Birmingham, at least, to accompany Danny Johnson’s return.

Walsall season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Rob Jones (@RobJNumber13)

Last season was irritating. The January returns of loanees Danny Johnson and Liam Bennett turned play-off possibles into relegation candidates. Michael Flynn failed to find a playing style that allowed us to control games and paid the price. Another year, another boss.

This season will be different because we’re in for another rebuild in a highly competitive League Two.

I won’t be happy unless we see a clear style of play on the pitch, regardless of how attractive it is to watch.

Our key player will be the captain, Donervon Daniels – one of the best centre-backs in the division.

Look out for Isaac Hutchinson – more than capable of double f gures for goals and assists from midfield if we play to his strengths.

Donervon Daniels of Walsall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans think our owner is under a bit of pressure. Trivela have built up credit with fans for investments made off the pitch since last summer’s takeover, but player recruitment and their talk of a new ‘seven-point football strategy’ really needs to deliver. Signing Johnson, who was superb for us during the first half of last term before Mansfield took him back to warm their bench, is a step in the right direction.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Bradford’s Andy Cook. A real wind-up merchant who was relegated from League One with us in 2018/19.

The active player I’d love to have back is Tom Bradshaw – a proven goalscorer and decent guy.

The pantomime villain will be Ben Foster. He’s a likeable bloke, but his GoPro will take some stick this season.

Mat Sadler, manager of Walsall (Image credit: Getty Images)

The thing my club really gets right is transparency and communication – it’s generally good, from fans forums to meet-the-manager evenings.

I’m least looking forward to playing Salford. The media interest remains tedious, their following is poor and we never beat them.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that we’re all desperate for Mat Sadler to do well in his first job, having had two spells with us as a player. He’s said all the right things but probably won’t be cut much slack if we get off to a slow start after so many years’ stagnation.

We’ll finish 14th.

