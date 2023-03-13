Porto v Inter Milan live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Porto v Inter Milan live stream and match preview, Tuesday 14 March, 8pm GMT

Porto v Inter Milan live stream and match preview

Looking for a Porto v Inter Milan live stream? We've got you covered. Porto v Inter Milan is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Inter Milan have a slim lead to protect as they travel to Porto looking to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 12 years.

A late goal from Romelu Lukaku made the difference in a 1-0 first-leg win for Inter at San Siro where Otavio was sent off for the visitors.

But Porto have caused all sorts of problems for Italian sides in recent years, knocking out Roma and Juventus at this stage in 2018/19 and 2020/21 respectively.

Inter are second in Serie A but head to Portugal on the back of a shock 2-1 defeat to relegation battlers Spezia, while Porto have won their last two games and also sit second in the standings.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Otavio is suspended for the hosts after his red card in the first leg, while Evanilson is struggling with a thigh problem.

Joaquin Correa and Milan Skriniar have had injury problems recently and are doubts, while Edin Dzeko will compete with Lukaku for a starting spot alongside Lautaro Martinez.

Form

Porto: WWLLW

Inter Milan: LWLWW

Referee

Szymon Marciniak of Poland is the referee for Porto v Inter Milan.

Stadium

Porto v Inter Milan will be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Kick-off and channel

Porto v Inter Milan kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 14 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Champions League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Champions League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.