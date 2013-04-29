Prem Notes: Every game analysed for pub-ammo factoids

Using the StatsZone app to analyse every Premier League games this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ Lamps's first assist, Spurs' late show, Fortune's busy day, silenced Canaries, Peter Crouch being "good in air, bad with his feet", differing efficiencies at Southampton-WBA Ã¢ÂÂ and Liverpool's long-awaited larruping...

ARSENAL 1-1 MANCHESTER UNITED



Theo WalcottÃ¢ÂÂs goal after 103 seconds is the fastest in Premier League clashes between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Just as they did against Arsenal at Old Trafford, Manchester United had 5 players booked Ã¢ÂÂ the most they've had in a single PL game this season.

United made 26 headed clearances, a weekend PL high.

Laurent Koscielny made 7 interceptions, a weekend PL high.

READING 0-0 QPR



The first shot on target by either side arrived in the 38th minute though Pavel Pogrebnyak.

QPR have now gone 275 minutes (four hours and 35 minutes) without scoring in the Premier League.

Just 7 of the 31 shots attempted (including blocked) were on target in this match.

QPR won just 7 tackles in this game; Lucas won 9 on his own for Liverpool yesterday.\

CHELSEA 2-0 SWANSEA

Frank Lampard has now scored against 38 different Premier League teams, equalling Andy ColeÃ¢ÂÂs record.

OscarÃ¢ÂÂs opening goal was created by Lampard's first league assist of the season.

Demba Ba had more shots on target (4) than the entire Swansea City team (3)

Swansea players blocked 5 shots from inside the area in this game and made 9 blocks in total.

MAN CITY 2-1 WEST HAM



The Citizens have equalled a club record by scoring in each of their last 48 home league games.

Joe Hart has now made 5 errors leading to goals, a figure only WiganÃ¢ÂÂs Ali-Habsi can top this season (7). Last season, Hart only made 1.

Samir Nasri, who created 4 chances including 2 goals, has 4 assists in his last 5 league games, while he has either scored or assisted 4 goals in his last 4 games in all competitions.

Yaya Toure made (99) and completed (92) more passes than any other player this weekend.

EVERTON 1-0 FULHAM



Steven Pienaar has now been involved in 11 PL goals this season (6 goals, 5 assists), his best ever return in the division.

Fulham failed to get a single shot on target.

Everton had 21 attempts at goal Ã¢ÂÂ 10 from inside the box Ã¢ÂÂ but only 4 were on target.

No defender has more PL assists this season than Seamus Coleman (5).

No PL player created more chances this weekend than Leighton Baines (5).

SOUTHAMPTON 0-3 WEST BROM



Southampton vs WBA is the first PL game since Portsmouth v Sunderland in Feb 2010 to see 3 (or more) red cards.

Marc-Antoine FortunÃÂ© is the first player since Jan 2007 (Bobby Zamora for West Ham vs Fulham) to score, assist and be sent off in the same PL game.

8 of West BromÃ¢ÂÂs 10 shots in this game were on target.

By contrast, Southampton got just 3 of their 17 shots on target.

Jay Rodriguez had more shots than any other player in the PL this weekend, though he also hit a weekend-high 4 off-target.

STOKE 1-0 NORWICH

Norwich did not manage a single shot on target in this game Ã¢ÂÂ for the third time this season (all three of which have come since March).



Peter Crouch won 22 aerial duels in this game: no Premier League player has made more this season.

On the other hand, Crouch made 23 unsuccessful passes; only two outfielders (both Stoke players) have made more in a single game this season.

WIGAN 2-2 TOTTENHAM

Tottenham have now scored and conceded in 25 of their 34 league games this season, more than any other side.

Before being withdrawn in the 64th minute, Spurs left-back Kyle Naughton completed all 36 of his passes.

Spurs had 16 attempts in all, but 2 of their 3 on-target efforts came in the fifth minute of second-half injury time.

NEWCASTLE 0-6 LIVERPOOL

None of the 38 Premier League games between Newcastle and Liverpool has been goalless; no PL fixture has had more games without a shutout.

For the first time this season, Steven Gerrard did not complete the full 90 minutes. His unbroken run ended at 3133 minutes.

In 10 PL appearances, Philippe Coutinho has 4 assists and 2 goals.

Lucas won 9 tackles: only the third player to do so in the PL this season.

Liverpool scored with 6 of their 9 shots on target. Away at Reading earlier in the month they had 11 shots on target and failed to score.

Despite making the most tackles this weekend (30), Liverpool conceded the fewest fouls (6).

