Trending

Prem Notes: Every game analysed for pub-ammo factoids

By

Using the StatsZone app to analyse every Premier League games this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ Lamps's first assist, Spurs' late show, Fortune's busy day, silenced Canaries, Peter Crouch being "good in air, bad with his feet", differing efficiencies at Southampton-WBA Ã¢ÂÂ and Liverpool's long-awaited larruping...

ARSENAL 1-1 MANCHESTER UNITED

  • Theo WalcottÃ¢ÂÂs goal after 103 seconds is the fastest in Premier League clashes between Arsenal and Manchester United.
  • Just as they did against Arsenal at Old Trafford, Manchester United had 5 players booked Ã¢ÂÂ the most they've had in a single PL game this season.
  • United made 26 headed clearances, a weekend PL high.
  • Laurent Koscielny made 7 interceptions, a weekend PL high.

READING 0-0 QPR

  • The first shot on target by either side arrived in the 38th minute though Pavel Pogrebnyak.
  • QPR have now gone 275 minutes (four hours and 35 minutes) without scoring in the Premier League.
  • Just 7 of the 31 shots attempted (including blocked) were on target in this match.
  • QPR won just 7 tackles in this game; Lucas won 9 on his own for Liverpool yesterday.\

CHELSEA 2-0 SWANSEA

  • Frank Lampard has now scored against 38 different Premier League teams, equalling Andy ColeÃ¢ÂÂs record.
  • OscarÃ¢ÂÂs opening goal was created by Lampard's first league assist of the season.
  • Demba Ba had more shots on target (4) than the entire Swansea City team (3)
  • Swansea players blocked 5 shots from inside the area in this game and made 9 blocks in total.

MAN CITY 2-1 WEST HAM

  • The Citizens have equalled a club record by scoring in each of their last 48 home league games.
  • Joe Hart has now made 5 errors leading to goals, a figure only WiganÃ¢ÂÂs Ali-Habsi can top this season (7). Last season, Hart only made 1.
  • Samir Nasri, who created 4 chances including 2 goals, has 4 assists in his last 5 league games, while he has either scored or assisted 4 goals in his last 4 games in all competitions.
  • Yaya Toure made (99) and completed (92) more passes than any other player this weekend.

EVERTON 1-0 FULHAM

  • Steven Pienaar has now been involved in 11 PL goals this season (6 goals, 5 assists), his best ever return in the division.
  • Fulham failed to get a single shot on target.
  • Everton had 21 attempts at goal Ã¢ÂÂ 10 from inside the box Ã¢ÂÂ but only 4 were on target.
  • No defender has more PL assists this season than Seamus Coleman (5).
  • No PL player created more chances this weekend than Leighton Baines (5).

SOUTHAMPTON 0-3 WEST BROM

  • Southampton vs WBA is the first PL game since Portsmouth v Sunderland in Feb 2010 to see 3 (or more) red cards.
  • Marc-Antoine FortunÃÂ© is the first player since Jan 2007 (Bobby Zamora for West Ham vs Fulham) to score, assist and be sent off in the same PL game.
  • 8 of West BromÃ¢ÂÂs 10 shots in this game were on target.
  • By contrast, Southampton got just 3 of their 17 shots on target.
  • Jay Rodriguez had more shots than any other player in the PL this weekend, though he also hit a weekend-high 4 off-target.

STOKE 1-0 NORWICH

  • Norwich did not manage a single shot on target in this game Ã¢ÂÂ for the third time this season (all three of which have come since March).
  • Peter Crouch won 22 aerial duels in this game: no Premier League player has made more this season.
  • On the other hand, Crouch made 23 unsuccessful passes; only two outfielders (both Stoke players) have made more in a single game this season.

WIGAN 2-2 TOTTENHAM

  • Tottenham have now scored and conceded in 25 of their 34 league games this season, more than any other side.
  • Before being withdrawn in the 64th minute, Spurs left-back Kyle Naughton completed all 36 of his passes.
  • Spurs had 16 attempts in all, but 2 of their 3 on-target efforts came in the fifth minute of second-half injury time.

NEWCASTLE 0-6 LIVERPOOL

  • None of the 38 Premier League games between Newcastle and Liverpool has been goalless; no PL fixture has had more games without a shutout.
  • For the first time this season, Steven Gerrard did not complete the full 90 minutes. His unbroken run ended at 3133 minutes.
  • In 10 PL appearances, Philippe Coutinho has 4 assists and 2 goals.
  • Lucas won 9 tackles: only the third player to do so in the PL this season.
  • Liverpool scored with 6 of their 9 shots on target. Away at Reading earlier in the month they had 11 shots on target and failed to score.
  • Despite making the most tackles this weekend (30), Liverpool conceded the fewest fouls (6).

Stats Zone is bigger and better than ever! Our Opta-powered app nowfeatures the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Champions League and Europa League Ã¢ÂÂ all FREE.

Download Stats ZoneÃ¢ÂÂ¢More about Stats Zone Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More Stats Zone analysis 