Prem Notes: Every game analysed for pub-ammo factoids
Using the StatsZone app to analyse every Premier League games this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ Lamps's first assist, Spurs' late show, Fortune's busy day, silenced Canaries, Peter Crouch being "good in air, bad with his feet", differing efficiencies at Southampton-WBA Ã¢ÂÂ and Liverpool's long-awaited larruping...
ARSENAL 1-1 MANCHESTER UNITED
- Theo WalcottÃ¢ÂÂs goal after 103 seconds is the fastest in Premier League clashes between Arsenal and Manchester United.
- Just as they did against Arsenal at Old Trafford, Manchester United had 5 players booked Ã¢ÂÂ the most they've had in a single PL game this season.
- United made 26 headed clearances, a weekend PL high.
- Laurent Koscielny made 7 interceptions, a weekend PL high.
READING 0-0 QPR
- The first shot on target by either side arrived in the 38th minute though Pavel Pogrebnyak.
- QPR have now gone 275 minutes (four hours and 35 minutes) without scoring in the Premier League.
- Just 7 of the 31 shots attempted (including blocked) were on target in this match.
- QPR won just 7 tackles in this game; Lucas won 9 on his own for Liverpool yesterday.\
CHELSEA 2-0 SWANSEA
- Frank Lampard has now scored against 38 different Premier League teams, equalling Andy ColeÃ¢ÂÂs record.
- OscarÃ¢ÂÂs opening goal was created by Lampard's first league assist of the season.
- Demba Ba had more shots on target (4) than the entire Swansea City team (3)
- Swansea players blocked 5 shots from inside the area in this game and made 9 blocks in total.
MAN CITY 2-1 WEST HAM
- The Citizens have equalled a club record by scoring in each of their last 48 home league games.
- Joe Hart has now made 5 errors leading to goals, a figure only WiganÃ¢ÂÂs Ali-Habsi can top this season (7). Last season, Hart only made 1.
- Samir Nasri, who created 4 chances including 2 goals, has 4 assists in his last 5 league games, while he has either scored or assisted 4 goals in his last 4 games in all competitions.
- Yaya Toure made (99) and completed (92) more passes than any other player this weekend.
EVERTON 1-0 FULHAM
- Steven Pienaar has now been involved in 11 PL goals this season (6 goals, 5 assists), his best ever return in the division.
- Fulham failed to get a single shot on target.
- Everton had 21 attempts at goal Ã¢ÂÂ 10 from inside the box Ã¢ÂÂ but only 4 were on target.
- No defender has more PL assists this season than Seamus Coleman (5).
- No PL player created more chances this weekend than Leighton Baines (5).
SOUTHAMPTON 0-3 WEST BROM
- Southampton vs WBA is the first PL game since Portsmouth v Sunderland in Feb 2010 to see 3 (or more) red cards.
- Marc-Antoine FortunÃÂ© is the first player since Jan 2007 (Bobby Zamora for West Ham vs Fulham) to score, assist and be sent off in the same PL game.
- 8 of West BromÃ¢ÂÂs 10 shots in this game were on target.
- By contrast, Southampton got just 3 of their 17 shots on target.
- Jay Rodriguez had more shots than any other player in the PL this weekend, though he also hit a weekend-high 4 off-target.
STOKE 1-0 NORWICH
- Norwich did not manage a single shot on target in this game Ã¢ÂÂ for the third time this season (all three of which have come since March).
- Peter Crouch won 22 aerial duels in this game: no Premier League player has made more this season.
- On the other hand, Crouch made 23 unsuccessful passes; only two outfielders (both Stoke players) have made more in a single game this season.
WIGAN 2-2 TOTTENHAM
- Tottenham have now scored and conceded in 25 of their 34 league games this season, more than any other side.
- Before being withdrawn in the 64th minute, Spurs left-back Kyle Naughton completed all 36 of his passes.
- Spurs had 16 attempts in all, but 2 of their 3 on-target efforts came in the fifth minute of second-half injury time.
NEWCASTLE 0-6 LIVERPOOL
- None of the 38 Premier League games between Newcastle and Liverpool has been goalless; no PL fixture has had more games without a shutout.
- For the first time this season, Steven Gerrard did not complete the full 90 minutes. His unbroken run ended at 3133 minutes.
- In 10 PL appearances, Philippe Coutinho has 4 assists and 2 goals.
- Lucas won 9 tackles: only the third player to do so in the PL this season.
- Liverpool scored with 6 of their 9 shots on target. Away at Reading earlier in the month they had 11 shots on target and failed to score.
- Despite making the most tackles this weekend (30), Liverpool conceded the fewest fouls (6).
