Prem Notes: Eye-opening findings from each top-flight game

Premier League facts from Opta, our partners on the FREE Stats Zone app Ã¢ÂÂ which now also covers La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1



Newcastle 0-3 Sunderland



Sunderland scored with 3 of their 6 shots on target.

Sunderland had the best conversion rate in the Premier League this weekend (38%). They are ninth for the season.

Sunderland had the lowest pass completion this weekend, 64%. They also played 21% of their passes long.

Newcastle completed 303 passes (of 375), Sunderland just 120 of 187 Ã¢ÂÂ a weekend low in both attempts and completions.

This was the third time Sunderland had scored 3 goals in an away game this season, having only done so twice at home.

NewcastleÃ¢ÂÂs possession figure of 66% was their best of the season; their previous high had been 59%.

United had 5 headed shots but only 1 was on target.

Stoke City 0-2 Manchester United

Robin van Persie is the first player in Premier League history to score 11+ away goals in three different seasons.

Wayne Rooney made 81 passes in this match (at a completion rate of 82%), more than any other player on the pitch Ã¢ÂÂ but attempted no tackles.

The Red Devils have scored a league-high 14 goals from corner situations in 2012/13.

Charlie Adam made more unsuccessful passes than any other Premier League player this weekend (16 out of 46).

Arsenal 3-1 Norwich City



Norwich have scored 11 goals from free kick situations this season (direct and indirect), the most in the Premier League.

Arsenal have now conceded 10 goals from crosses at home this season, a league-high, but only two from crosses on the road.

The Gunners have scored 18 goals in the final 15 minutes of games this season, by far the most in the top flight.

Mikel Arteta made 102 passes. He has made 100+ on 10 occasions this season, more than any other player.

Aston Villa 1-1 Fulham

Fulham have now accrued 5 own goals this season, a Premier League joint high with Manchester United.

Fulham didnÃ¢ÂÂt have a single shot on target today, despite scoring an own goal.

The sides had 28 shots on goal between them (Villa 18, Fulham 10) but only four on target.

Villa made 33 interceptions (to Fulham's 20) Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other side this weekend. They also only conceded 5 fouls, a weekend low.

Villa completed 9 of their 10 attempted take-ons, with Charles N'Zogbia completing 4 of his 4 and Matthew Lowton, Jordan Bowery, Christian Benteke and Joe Bennett also beating their man.

Everton 2-0 Queens Park Rangers



QPR's Clint Hill made 17 clearances, 11 headed. Both were highs in the Premier League this weekend.

QPR have conceded 13 goals from corner situations this season, 5 more than any other team.

Andros Townsend attempted 6 take-ons and completed them all. Junior Hoilett attempted 8 and completed 2.

Reading 0-0 Liverpool



Reading's Alex McCarthy made 10 saves. Only Jussi Jasskelainen (11 for West Ham v Spurs) has made more in a single game this season.

Luis Suarez had 5 shots on target today; 3 more than the entire Reading team.

Suarez has hit 17 shots against Reading this season without scoring.

Lucas made more tackles than any other PL player this weekend (7), but only won 2.

Southampton 1-1 West Ham United

Only Tottenham and Chelsea have scored the first goal of the game more often than Southampton (18) in the Premier League this season.

Andy Carroll has scored 3 goals in his last 2 Premier League games.

Southampton have now dropped 24 points after scoring the first goal, the most in the Premier League.

Southampton had 11 blocked shots in this game, a Premier League weekend high. They had 19 shots to West Ham's 8, but only 5 on target to their visitors' 3.

Stats Zone is bigger and better than ever! OurFREEOpta-powered app nowfeatures the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Champions League and Europa League.



Download Stats ZoneÃ¢ÂÂ¢More about Stats Zone Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More Stats Zone analysis