Prem Notes: Eye-opening findings from each top-flight game
Premier League facts from Opta
Newcastle 0-3 Sunderland
- Sunderland scored with 3 of their 6 shots on target.
- Sunderland had the best conversion rate in the Premier League this weekend (38%). They are ninth for the season.
- Sunderland had the lowest pass completion this weekend, 64%. They also played 21% of their passes long.
- Newcastle completed 303 passes (of 375), Sunderland just 120 of 187 Ã¢ÂÂ a weekend low in both attempts and completions.
- This was the third time Sunderland had scored 3 goals in an away game this season, having only done so twice at home.
- NewcastleÃ¢ÂÂs possession figure of 66% was their best of the season; their previous high had been 59%.
- United had 5 headed shots but only 1 was on target.
Stoke City 0-2 Manchester United
- Robin van Persie is the first player in Premier League history to score 11+ away goals in three different seasons.
- Wayne Rooney made 81 passes in this match (at a completion rate of 82%), more than any other player on the pitch Ã¢ÂÂ but attempted no tackles.
- The Red Devils have scored a league-high 14 goals from corner situations in 2012/13.
- Charlie Adam made more unsuccessful passes than any other Premier League player this weekend (16 out of 46).
Arsenal 3-1 Norwich City
- Norwich have scored 11 goals from free kick situations this season (direct and indirect), the most in the Premier League.
- Arsenal have now conceded 10 goals from crosses at home this season, a league-high, but only two from crosses on the road.
- The Gunners have scored 18 goals in the final 15 minutes of games this season, by far the most in the top flight.
- Mikel Arteta made 102 passes. He has made 100+ on 10 occasions this season, more than any other player.
Aston Villa 1-1 Fulham
- Fulham have now accrued 5 own goals this season, a Premier League joint high with Manchester United.
- Fulham didnÃ¢ÂÂt have a single shot on target today, despite scoring an own goal.
- The sides had 28 shots on goal between them (Villa 18, Fulham 10) but only four on target.
- Villa made 33 interceptions (to Fulham's 20) Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other side this weekend. They also only conceded 5 fouls, a weekend low.
- Villa completed 9 of their 10 attempted take-ons, with Charles N'Zogbia completing 4 of his 4 and Matthew Lowton, Jordan Bowery, Christian Benteke and Joe Bennett also beating their man.
Everton 2-0 Queens Park Rangers
- QPR's Clint Hill made 17 clearances, 11 headed. Both were highs in the Premier League this weekend.
- QPR have conceded 13 goals from corner situations this season, 5 more than any other team.
- Andros Townsend attempted 6 take-ons and completed them all. Junior Hoilett attempted 8 and completed 2.
Reading 0-0 Liverpool
- Reading's Alex McCarthy made 10 saves. Only Jussi Jasskelainen (11 for West Ham v Spurs) has made more in a single game this season.
- Luis Suarez had 5 shots on target today; 3 more than the entire Reading team.
- Suarez has hit 17 shots against Reading this season without scoring.
- Lucas made more tackles than any other PL player this weekend (7), but only won 2.
Southampton 1-1 West Ham United
- Only Tottenham and Chelsea have scored the first goal of the game more often than Southampton (18) in the Premier League this season.
- Andy Carroll has scored 3 goals in his last 2 Premier League games.
- Southampton have now dropped 24 points after scoring the first goal, the most in the Premier League.
- Southampton had 11 blocked shots in this game, a Premier League weekend high. They had 19 shots to West Ham's 8, but only 5 on target to their visitors' 3.
