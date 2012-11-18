Prem Notes: Homeboy Aguero, sharper Suarez, homesick Toon, Toffee woodwork

Sharable Premier League titbits from Opta, our partners on the Stats Zone app (now completely FREE)

Arsenal 5-2 Tottenham Hotspur

In the last 6 north London derbies, there have been 6 goals scored inside the first 10 minutes. Olivier Giroud has now scored 5 goals in his last 5 appearances for Arsenal, this after netting 2 in his first 13. Arsenal scored 5 goals from 10 shots (excl. blocked). Spurs had the worst pass completion in the opposition half this weekend (67%). They also played the highest proportion of long passes (18%).



Liverpool 3-0 Wigan Athletic

Wigan are the only team in the Premier League this season not to earn any points from a game where they have fallen behind at some stage. Luis Suarez has converted 17.2% of his shots this season in the Premier League; before this season in the competition, his conversion rate was 9.7%. Liverpool remain the only team yet to score in the closing 15 minutes of a game this season.



Manchester City 5-0 Aston Villa

20 of the 28 goals that Sergio Aguero has scored in the Premier League have been netted at the Etihad Stadium. Since August 1st 2010, Man City have scored more penalties (17) than any other side in the Premier League. City were the only team to record a 90% pass completion this weekend.



Newcastle United 1-2 Swansea City

Michu has scored more headed goals than any other player in the Premier League this season (4). Newcastle have lost 4 of their last 8 PL games at St JamesÃ¢ÂÂ Park Ã¢ÂÂ after losing just 2 of their previous 22 in the Premier League there. Newcastle had more shots off target than any other side this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ 17. Demba Ba had 5 headed shots. Cheik TiotÃÂ© made the most interceptions in the PL this weekend, 9.



Queens Park Rangers 1-3 Southampton

QPR have kept just 1 clean sheet in their last 13 Premier League fixtures. Rickie Lambert netted his first goal in 7 hours and 55 minutes of Premier League action, since last scoring versus Aston Villa back in September. Southampton scored 2 from corners v QPR: only Manchester United have more overall this season. Jason Puncheon hit the most shots on target in the PL this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ 5. Paulo Gazzaniga parried more saves into danger than any other keeper in the PL this weekend, 3.



Reading 2-1 Everton

The Toffees have hit the woodwork 12 times in the Premier League this season Ã¢ÂÂ as many as they managed all last season and more than any other team in this campaign. Everton have won just three of their last 10 Premier League games (W3 D5 L2).



West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Chelsea

West Brom are the only Premier League team yet to concede a goal in the opening 30 minutes of games this term. Peter Odemwingie has already scored more PL goals at the Hawthorns this season (4) than in the whole of 2011-12 (3). WBA scored 2 headed goals Ã¢ÂÂ no team has more than them overall this season, 8. Chelsea put in the most crosses this weekend, 34 (excluding corners) Ã¢ÂÂ and WBA the fewest, 7.



Norwich City 1-0 Manchester United

John Ruddy made 7 saves in this match Ã¢ÂÂ 2 more than he has made in any previous Premier League game this season. Manchester United have conceded the first goal in 8 of their 12 Premier League matches this season. Michael Carrick made 99 successful passes (112 overall) Ã¢ÂÂ a PL weekend high Ã¢ÂÂ but Ryan Giggs made more unsuccessful passes in the final third than any other player this weekend, 13 out of 42.



Fulham 1-3 Sunderland

Adam Johnson has assisted multiple goals in a PL game for only the second time (created 2 vs Burnley in April 2010). He was the only player to assist twice in a game this weekend and only the 9th time to do so this season. Sunderland became the final team to score a headed goal in the Premier League this season. Fulham have scored more goals through substitutes than any other Premier League team this season (7). Steven Fletcher made a divisional-high 8 flick-ons this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ but none reached a team-mate.



