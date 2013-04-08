Prem Notes: The killer weekend stats from the EPL

Premier League facts from Opta, our partners on the FREE Stats Zone app

Liverpool 0-0 West Ham United



Six times this season a Premier League side has had 8+ shots on target without scoring: 4 of them have come against West Ham.

West Ham have now taken 12 points from their 16 Premier League away games, having scored only 9 goals: no team has scored fewer on the road.

Lucas Leiva made the most passes and the most successful passes in the Premier League this weekend (96 & 79).

James Collins attempted a league-high 8 tackles, winning possession with 7 of them.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Everton



Everton have now scored 13 headed goals this season, a joint-high with leaders Manchester United.

Spurs were the only team not to have a headed shot this weekend.

Jan Vertonghen has 3 goals and 2 assists in his last 4 Premier League games.

Everton have lost 7 points this season through goals conceded in the final 5 minutes, a joint-high with Southampton.

Everton played the highest % of long passes this weekend (62 of their 309 attempts Ã¢ÂÂ 21%), but fewer than half (30 of the 62) were completed.

Chelsea 2-1 Sunderland



Demba Ba and Fernando Torres had 7 shots between them (4 & 3 respectively) but none on target.

There were only 3 shots on target in this game Ã¢ÂÂ Sunderland didnÃ¢ÂÂt have one (scoring via an own goal).

Chelsea attempted more long passes than any other Premier League team this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ 67.

Newcastle United 1-0 Fulham



Of their 36 points this season, Newcastle have gained 28 at home and only 8 away. (At the same point last season, the fifth-placed Magpies had gained 32 points at home and 24 away.)

Newcastle have scored a 90th-minute winner in three of their last four Premier League home games.

Of teams to score in the PL this weekend, Newcastle had the lowest conversion rate (5%).

The Magpies hit the woodwork three times in this game.

Yohan Cabaye created a weekend-high 7 goalscoring chances this weekend, all from open play. Sylvain Marveaux created 5 more.

Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Wigan Athletic



Wigan remain one of only two teams (with Manchester United) yet to be involved in a goalless draw this season.

Since the start of last season, QPR have been shown 12 red cards Ã¢ÂÂ 4 more than any other side (Arsenal and Man City have had 8 each).

Despite Bobby Zamora's red card, Wigan committed more fouls (12 to QPR's 9). Rangers attempted more tackles (completing 13 of 25) but Wigan won more (18 of 21).

The Latics haven't won any of the 5 games in which Shaun Maloney has scored this term, though he has now bagged 90th-minute equalisers against both Southampton and QPR.

Wigan had the PL's best pass completion this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ 83%.

Reading 0-2 Southampton



Rickie Lambert has 3 goals and 2 assists for Southampton in his last 6 Premier League appearances; Jay Rodriguez has 3 goals and 2 assists in his last 3.

Lambert didn't have any of Southampton's 10 goal attempts, but created three chances Ã¢ÂÂ including Rodriguez's opener.

Rodriguez is the first Southampton player to score in 3 successive Premier League games since James Beattie in April 2004.

Southampton have won 3 successive Premier League games for the first time since December 2003.

Norwich City 2-2 Swansea City



The 4 Premier League games between these teams have produced 20 goals.

Elliott Bennett assisted both of the CanariesÃ¢ÂÂ goals; 4 of his 7 assists in the league have come against Swansea.

Norwich made more interceptions than any other Premier League team this weekend (30).

Luke Moore produced 4 shots on target, a weekend PL high.

Stoke City 1-3 Aston Villa



In 2013, Stoke have picked up fewer points (5) than any other Premier League team.

Stoke have scored just one first-half goal in their 12 league games in 2013.

Christian Benteke has scored 10 goals in his last 12 league appearances.

Villa put in only three crosses in this game, fewer than any other side in the PL this weekend. (By contrast, Stoke put in 23, excluding corners.)

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Arsenal



Gervinho has 2 goals and 3 assists in Arsenal's last three Premier League games.

Arsenal have won 5 of their last 8 league away games, compared to 2 of their previous 8.

The Gunners are yet to lose a league game that they have taken the lead in this season (W16 D2).

Albion had more passes attempted and completed (356/442 to 327/419) and shots (19 to 11), but the visitors got more attempts on target (6 to 5).

Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo powered by stats from Opta, updated LIVE in-play. In association with Coral.

**** MAJOR STATS ZONE ANNOUNCEMENT ****

The latest FREE update to Stats Zone now includes all this season's data from La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 as well as Champions League and Europa League. Update or download today!

Download Stats ZoneÃ¢ÂÂ¢More about Stats Zone Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More Stats Zone analysis