Prem Notes: The killer weekend stats from the EPL
Liverpool 0-0 West Ham United
- Six times this season a Premier League side has had 8+ shots on target without scoring: 4 of them have come against West Ham.
- West Ham have now taken 12 points from their 16 Premier League away games, having scored only 9 goals: no team has scored fewer on the road.
- Lucas Leiva made the most passes and the most successful passes in the Premier League this weekend (96 & 79).
- James Collins attempted a league-high 8 tackles, winning possession with 7 of them.
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Everton
- Everton have now scored 13 headed goals this season, a joint-high with leaders Manchester United.
- Spurs were the only team not to have a headed shot this weekend.
- Jan Vertonghen has 3 goals and 2 assists in his last 4 Premier League games.
- Everton have lost 7 points this season through goals conceded in the final 5 minutes, a joint-high with Southampton.
- Everton played the highest % of long passes this weekend (62 of their 309 attempts Ã¢ÂÂ 21%), but fewer than half (30 of the 62) were completed.
Chelsea 2-1 Sunderland
- Demba Ba and Fernando Torres had 7 shots between them (4 & 3 respectively) but none on target.
- There were only 3 shots on target in this game Ã¢ÂÂ Sunderland didnÃ¢ÂÂt have one (scoring via an own goal).
- Chelsea attempted more long passes than any other Premier League team this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ 67.
Newcastle United 1-0 Fulham
- Of their 36 points this season, Newcastle have gained 28 at home and only 8 away. (At the same point last season, the fifth-placed Magpies had gained 32 points at home and 24 away.)
- Newcastle have scored a 90th-minute winner in three of their last four Premier League home games.
- Of teams to score in the PL this weekend, Newcastle had the lowest conversion rate (5%).
- The Magpies hit the woodwork three times in this game.
- Yohan Cabaye created a weekend-high 7 goalscoring chances this weekend, all from open play. Sylvain Marveaux created 5 more.
Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Wigan Athletic
- Wigan remain one of only two teams (with Manchester United) yet to be involved in a goalless draw this season.
- Since the start of last season, QPR have been shown 12 red cards Ã¢ÂÂ 4 more than any other side (Arsenal and Man City have had 8 each).
- Despite Bobby Zamora's red card, Wigan committed more fouls (12 to QPR's 9). Rangers attempted more tackles (completing 13 of 25) but Wigan won more (18 of 21).
- The Latics haven't won any of the 5 games in which Shaun Maloney has scored this term, though he has now bagged 90th-minute equalisers against both Southampton and QPR.
- Wigan had the PL's best pass completion this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ 83%.
Reading 0-2 Southampton
- Rickie Lambert has 3 goals and 2 assists for Southampton in his last 6 Premier League appearances; Jay Rodriguez has 3 goals and 2 assists in his last 3.
- Lambert didn't have any of Southampton's 10 goal attempts, but created three chances Ã¢ÂÂ including Rodriguez's opener.
- Rodriguez is the first Southampton player to score in 3 successive Premier League games since James Beattie in April 2004.
- Southampton have won 3 successive Premier League games for the first time since December 2003.
Norwich City 2-2 Swansea City
- The 4 Premier League games between these teams have produced 20 goals.
- Elliott Bennett assisted both of the CanariesÃ¢ÂÂ goals; 4 of his 7 assists in the league have come against Swansea.
- Norwich made more interceptions than any other Premier League team this weekend (30).
- Luke Moore produced 4 shots on target, a weekend PL high.
Stoke City 1-3 Aston Villa
- In 2013, Stoke have picked up fewer points (5) than any other Premier League team.
- Stoke have scored just one first-half goal in their 12 league games in 2013.
- Christian Benteke has scored 10 goals in his last 12 league appearances.
- Villa put in only three crosses in this game, fewer than any other side in the PL this weekend. (By contrast, Stoke put in 23, excluding corners.)
West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Arsenal
- Gervinho has 2 goals and 3 assists in Arsenal's last three Premier League games.
- Arsenal have won 5 of their last 8 league away games, compared to 2 of their previous 8.
- The Gunners are yet to lose a league game that they have taken the lead in this season (W16 D2).
- Albion had more passes attempted and completed (356/442 to 327/419) and shots (19 to 11), but the visitors got more attempts on target (6 to 5).
