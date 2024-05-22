Premier League table without VAR strengthens argument to scrap technology

By
published

The final Premier League standings barely changes at all if VAR decisions are ignored, so is it worth the hassle?

he LED board shows the decision to award Curtis Jones of Liverpool (not pictured) a red card during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 30, 2023 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A table showing how the Premier League table would have looked if the on-field decisions in every game had been allowed to stand without intervention from VAR makes for interesting reading.

Manchester World crunched the numbers for the season as a whole, publishing the league positions and points that would have been accumulated by each side if video technology had not been in effect.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.