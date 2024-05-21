Aston Villa make ambitious transfer plans on Champions League return as Barcelona star targeted: report

By
published

Aston Villa want to strengthen their squad in preparation for the Champions League, after Unai Emery led them back towards the elite competition

Unai Emery Aston Villa manager at Villa Park Birmingham
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aston Villa are in an exciting period, as the Birmingham club prepares to bolster its squad for a first crack at Europe’s top competition in 42 years.

Unai Emery’s side were the story of the season in the Premier League, finishing as the best of the rest in fourth ahead of Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 