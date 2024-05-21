Aston Villa make ambitious transfer plans on Champions League return as Barcelona star targeted: report

Aston Villa are in an exciting period, as the Birmingham club prepares to bolster its squad for a first crack at Europe’s top competition in 42 years.

Unai Emery’s side were the story of the season in the Premier League, finishing as the best of the rest in fourth ahead of Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Aston Villa had a run to the Europa Conference League semi-finals thrown in for good measure, but now they are preparing for a crack at the Champions League in 2024/25.

Carlos could be sacrificed this summer (Image credit: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Ambitious plans are taking shape to bolster the squad, with Spanish outlet Sport writing that Emery and sporting director Monchi are targeting Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo.

The Villa pair recently visited the Catalan city and let Barca know of their intention to make a formal bid for the Uruguay international if they reached the Champions League.

Now that goal has been achieved, Villa could press on in their ambitious swoop, but they may have to sell Diego Carlos first.

Araujo is on the radar of the Midlanders (Image credit: Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The Telegraph reports that Villa will consider selling the Brazilian as they look to bring in some funds to help bolster their squad.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carlos has two years left on his contract and brings home around £100,000 a week, so the Villans are open to the idea of cashing in on the 31-year-old while they can, with AC Milan among the possible suitors.

The former Sevilla defender, valued at £13 million by Transfermarkt, was a key player for Emery in 2023/24, making 38 appearances in all competitions.

More Aston Villa stories

Premier League kits 2024/25: Everything we know about next season's shirts

Ranked! The 10 best League Cup finals ever including Villa triumph