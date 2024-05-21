Aston Villa make ambitious transfer plans on Champions League return as Barcelona star targeted: report
Aston Villa want to strengthen their squad in preparation for the Champions League, after Unai Emery led them back towards the elite competition
Aston Villa are in an exciting period, as the Birmingham club prepares to bolster its squad for a first crack at Europe’s top competition in 42 years.
Unai Emery’s side were the story of the season in the Premier League, finishing as the best of the rest in fourth ahead of Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United.
Aston Villa had a run to the Europa Conference League semi-finals thrown in for good measure, but now they are preparing for a crack at the Champions League in 2024/25.
Ambitious plans are taking shape to bolster the squad, with Spanish outlet Sport writing that Emery and sporting director Monchi are targeting Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo.
The Villa pair recently visited the Catalan city and let Barca know of their intention to make a formal bid for the Uruguay international if they reached the Champions League.
Now that goal has been achieved, Villa could press on in their ambitious swoop, but they may have to sell Diego Carlos first.
The Telegraph reports that Villa will consider selling the Brazilian as they look to bring in some funds to help bolster their squad.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Carlos has two years left on his contract and brings home around £100,000 a week, so the Villans are open to the idea of cashing in on the 31-year-old while they can, with AC Milan among the possible suitors.
The former Sevilla defender, valued at £13 million by Transfermarkt, was a key player for Emery in 2023/24, making 38 appearances in all competitions.
More Aston Villa stories
Premier League kits 2024/25: Everything we know about next season's shirts
Ranked! The 10 best League Cup finals ever including Villa triumph
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.