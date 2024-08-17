Premier League: Who is the referee and VAR for West Ham vs Aston Villa?
Who will take charge of West Ham's clash with Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season?
A new-look West Ham United side return to Premier League action on Saturday evening under the incoming Julen Lopetegui, welcoming Aston Villa to the London Stadium.
Unai Emery's side will be eager to replicate their impressive form of last season, securing Champions League football for the first time since the tournament's rebrand back in 1992.
The Hammers have spent big this summer, bringing in some of the most exciting talents in Europe, with Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville and Aaron Wan-Bissaka just a pick of the talented bunch.
Who is the referee for West Ham vs Aston Villa?
Tony Harrington will oversee proceedings in the Capital. Harrington was promoted to Select Group 1 in June 2021 and took charge of his first top-flight game in December of the same year.
Expect excitement, as Harrington awarded penalties in five of his last six Premier League games, although he has only dished out two red cards so far in his top-flight career.
He will be assisted at the London Stadium by Scott Ledger & Mat Wilkes
Who is on VAR duties and the fourth official for West Ham vs Aston Villa?
Experienced referee John Brooks will be in charge of VAR on Saturday evening alongside assistant Nick Hopton.
Andrew Kitchen has been named fourth official ahead of what is likely to be a thrilling affair.
