'A lot has been made of Liverpool bringing the old regime back - it was always made out that we're the best in the business, but this is not a good look': Jamie Carragher slams former side over transfer saga

By
published

Ex-Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher has revealed his frustration after a proposed deal to bring the Real Sociedad midfielder to Anfield fell through

Jamie Carragher looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on March 31, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has criticised Liverpool after their proposed signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi fell through.

A deal had reportedly been agreed for the 25-year-old, who impressed in La Liga last season and for Spain at Euro 2024, but collapsed after Zubimendi was persuaded to stay at Real Sociedad.

