How does Cole Palmer's remarkable nine-year contract compare to football's longest-ever deals?

By
published

The Chelsea star has committed his long-term future to the club

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cole Palmer has signed a new nine-year contract at Chelsea, prompting bemusement and more questions around Chelsea’s ownership. The 22-year-old, who excelled at Stamford Bridge last season after his move from Manchester City, is now tied down until 2033.

Handing out almost decade-long contracts is unprecedented and difficult to comprehend, particularly in a sport as changeable and unpredictable as football. But Chelsea are beginning to develop a reputation for it: Enzo Fernandez is under contract until 2032, while Moises Caicedo, Pedro Neto and Mykhaylo Mudryk are all tied down until 2031.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.