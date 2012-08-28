Premier Notes: Hart's nightmare start, Spurs go downtown, effervescent Everton, Norwich noggin

More must-tell-someone stats from FourFourTwo's StatsZone app Ã¢ÂÂ now FREE

Swansea City 3-0 West Ham United

Swansea City have scored 8 goals from just 11 shots on target so far this season. Since the start of the 2011-12 season, Michu has scored 17 of his 18 goals (in La Liga and Premier League) from inside the box.



Aston Villa 1-3 Everton

Villa had fewer touches in the opposition box than any other side this weekend (11), Everton had the most (31). Leighton Baines created the most chances this weekend (8). Nikica Jelavic has scored 8 goals in his last 8 Premier League appearances.



Manchester United 3-2 Fulham

United had the best pass completion this weekend (93%), and Tom Cleverley made the most successful passes in the attacking third this weekend (30). Robin van Persie scored a goal with his first shot in a Manchester United shirt. Shinji Kagawa scored 13 goals in the Bundesliga last season, and all 13 came from inside the area (as did his goal vs Fulham).



Norwich City 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Since returning to the Premier League last August, 30% of NorwichÃ¢ÂÂs goals have come from headers. Over the same period, Norwich have scored a higher proportion of their goals from crosses (47%) than any other side in the Premier League. QPR's Bobby Zamora scored his first Premier League away goal since August 2010, after a run of 10 successive goals at home. Rangers topped the weekend's offside charts with 5Ã¢ÂÂ¦ 4 of which were Djibril Cisse.



Southampton 0-2 Wigan Athletic

The Latics have only failed to score in 1 of their last 15 Premier League away games. Arouna KonÃÂ© has scored in 7 of his last 10 league appearances in La Liga and Premier League combined (for Levante & Wigan). Saints were the only team to hit the woodwork more than once this weekend (twice).



Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Spurs had six shots on target from outside the box this weekend, after averaging only 2.5 last season. Gareth Bale had the most shots (excluding blocked) in the PL this weekend (5). Six of James MorrisonÃ¢ÂÂs last seven Premier League goals have been scored away from home. WBA conceded the lowest number of fouls this weekend (6).



Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle United

In his last 17 league appearances for Lille and Chelsea combined, Eden Hazard has been involved in 25 goals, scoring 12 and assisting 13. Hazard is the first player in the period 2003 to date to have 4 assists within the first 3 games of the season. Hazard has scored all 10 of his penalties in league football. Fernando Torres has scored 2 goals from 6 shots this season, compared to 6 from 48 in the last Premier League season.



Stoke City 0-0 Arsenal

No team contested more tackles than Stoke and Arsenal this weekend (28 each). There wasnÃ¢ÂÂt a single shot on target in the second half. Stoke had the highest proportion of long passes this weekend (18%). Santi Cazorla had more touches in the opposition half than any other player this weekend (78).



Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City

Liverpool fielded their youngest starting Premier League XI since December 2003 vs Newcastle (24y 364d). Luis SuÃÂ¡rez scored with a direct free kick for the first time in the Premier League. Joe Hart has conceded four PL goals this season, but has made just one save.



