Premier pub ammo: Yaya v Rovers, AVB's best game yet and the man who can't score

Manchester City v Blackburn

City had 78.5% possession in this match, the highest Premier League possession rate since Liverpool against Birmingham in November 2009. Yaya TourÃÂ© made the most passes in the PL this weekend (103), completing 101; the entire Blackburn team completed 147 passes.

Aleksandar Kolarov assisted two goals & created four more goalscoring chances; Mario Balotelli also set up six chances (joint-most in this weekend's PL games) and completed 33 of his 38 passes.

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost more games (8) after being two or more goals ahead than any other team in Premier League history. Arsenal have recovered 13 points from losing positions this season, second only by Wolves (14). Only David Silva (12) has more assists than Emmanuel Adebayor (11). Spurs had four shots on target in the first half, but just one in the second.

Stoke City v Swansea

SwanseaÃ¢ÂÂs first shot on target didnÃ¢ÂÂt come until the 77th minute.

Chelsea v Bolton Wanderers

Chelsea had more shots on target (13) and more corners (14) against Bolton than they have managed in any other league game this term. Frank Lampard's goal means he has reached double figures in nine different Premier League seasons, a number topped only by Alan Shearer (11).

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Papiss Cisse has scored in both of his two home Premier League games, but it wasn't a surprise that Newcastle couldn't hold on: Wolves have won more points (14) from losing positions than any other Premier League team. Mind you, no team has been behind more often: Wolves have been losing in 22 of their 26 league games.

Queens Park Rangers v Fulham

QPR could set a new record: all five of QPRÃ¢ÂÂs red cards this season have been at Loftus Road, and no club has ever had more than five home expulsions in a single Premier League campaign. Before being dismissed, Samba DiakitÃÂ© made the most fouls in the PL this weekend (6). All of QPRÃ¢ÂÂs shots on target came from outside the box. Adel Taarabt attempted a weekend-high six shots Ã¢ÂÂ he's now had 41 shots in the league this season without finding the back of the net.

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland

Sunderland conceded more than two goals in a league game for the first time this season. West Brom scored early again: 21% of their goals this season have come in the opening 15 minutes, the biggest proportion in the Premier League.

Wigan Athletic v Aston Villa

The Latics managed only their second clean sheet in their last 23 Premier League games. Jean Beausejour's 20 crosses included 11 corners but also nine from open play, none of which found their target.

Norwich City v Manchester United

Michael Carrick made 101 passes, of which 88 were successful. Norwich had 16 shots to Man UnitedÃ¢ÂÂs 11, but the visitors got 7 on target to the hosts' 5. Only Norwich have scored more headed goals (14) than Man United (12) this season. Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs scored in the same Premier League game for the first time since February 4th, 2007 against Spurs.

