Preston's Alan Browne forced to return from walk of shame down tunnel to be shown red card
Browne didn't hang around to get his marching orders from the referee – but he was ordered back to accept his fate a second time anyway
Referee Steve Martin was about to show Browne his second yellow for a heavy challenge on Wolves' Alfred N'Diaye, so the Preston man went straight down the tunnel while a melee between the two sets of players ensued behind him.
But once Martin had finally calmed everything down, he made Browne suffer further embarrassment by ordering the Irishman back out of the tunnel to flash him his red card.
Wolves fans, of course, couldn't help but enjoy themselves as the 22-year-old returned to take his punishment – even more so as they went on to win the fiery contest 3-2 and remain top of the Championship.
