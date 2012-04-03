Push and Run: What's new with Stats Zone v1.4?

They say in football (and in plenty of other places...) that if you're not moving forwards, you're falling backwards, and for that reason we're pleased to announce v1.4 of Stats Zone is now available from the App Store.

The biggest change is that you can now have 'push notifications' sent to your mobile device. Simply choose up to five Premier League or Champions League teams and get live updates on lineups, goals, red cards and half time and full time scores. You can also be alerted to new content on the Stats Zone blog and any future updates to the app.

But there are several other changes to the app. Prematch lineups also include list of substitutes, so you can see how the managers may look to shake things up as the game rumbles on.

The app now features two new shot 'event' types filtering all attempts at goal into shots from inside and outside penalty area.

There is also a new pass event type for backpasses to the goalkeeper, so you can determine which sides use their man between the sticks to patiently keep possession, and which teams simply donÃ¢ÂÂt trust their keeper with the ball at his feet.

Player dashboards can now be split into defensive and attacking actions, so you can better assess those all-rounders.

Dashboards will also now feature any own goals that particular individual has inadvertently knocked in at the wrong end. Not that they'll thank us for highlighting it with a thick, yellow line...

We realise football is a global game, and to make things a bit easier for our international users weÃ¢ÂÂve tweaked the app so all match kick-off times are displayed in the user's local time zone, wherever they may be.

If you've not yet given Stats Zone a try, why not? You can download the app with last year's Premier League and Champions League data for free and see what all the fuss is about.

